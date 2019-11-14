Driver Override Systems Market To Reach USD 3.56 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Driver Override Systems Market Size – USD 1.01 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 17.03%, Driver Override Systems Industry Trends – Increasing demand for autonomous driving vehicles has led to an increasing demand for Driver Override Systems globally.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising concerns & government regulations reated to the safety of the vehicle is forecasted to boost the market. Another factor that is forecasted to add to the growth of the market through the forecasted period is the increasing demand for luxury vehicles. However, lack of awareness amongst the minds of customers is the major factor restraining the growth of the market through the forecasted period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Driver Override Systems market was valued at USD 1.01 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.03% from 2019 to USD 3.56 Billion in 2026. Driver Override Systems refer to the smart pedal and brake override systems. It is a smart technology that is made up of sensors that recognize the mixed signals and electric malfunctions of the vehicle that are related to the fuel pedal and brake pedal. In cases where the accelerator or brake pedal is activated, it observes and eliminates the activation of the accelerator and thus stops the vehicle in a safe manner. This helps in avoiding any severe accidents and thus helps the driver in maneuvering the vehicle safely. Rising demand for Driver Override systems in the autonomous driving vehicles is one of the factors attributing to the growth of the market over the forecasted period. Another factor that is adding to the growth of the market is the increasing demand for luxury and high end vehicles in developing as well as developed regions of the world. However, lack of awareness about the Driver Override Systems amongst the minds of the customers is the major factor restraining the growth of the market through 2026.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2196

Autonomous Vehicles incorporate smart systems that help the vehicle maneuver safely on the road. Driver Override System is one such smart system that is incorporated in these autonomous vehicles. With the rise in the demand for autonomous driven vehicles, the demand for Driver Override Systems is forecasted to grow through 2026.

Another major trend that can help increase the demand for Driver Override Systems over the forecasted period is the switch from conventional powered vehicles to electric powered vehicles. Trends like this will majorly impact the demand through the forecasted period. The rise in the demand for electric vehicles will witness a huge growth of the electric vehicle segment as more and more vehicles will be fitted with Driver Override Systems in the coming future.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The valuation for the Global Adaptive Cruise Control market was USD 13.83 Billion in 2018 and is predicted to reach USD 23.85 Billion by 2026.

Increasing number of government initiatives globally related to the safety of the vehicle coupled with the increasing number of accidents on the road are the major factors affecting the growth of the market.

The Global Driver Override Systems market is forecast to grow from USD 1.01 Billion in 2018 at a rate of 17.03% CAGR to reach a valuation of USD 3.56 Billion in 2026.

Rising demand for Driver Override systems in the autonomous driving vehicles is one of the factors attributing to the growth of the market over the forecasted period. Another factor that is adding to the growth of the market is the increasing demand for luxury and high end vehicles in developing as well as developed regions of the world.

Passenger car segment is forecasted to occupy the largest share of the market in 2026 on account of rising demand for vehicles from the customers. Reforms related to the scrapping of conventional powered vehicles and the switch to electric cars is the major factor attributing to the large share of the segment. The Passenger vehicle segment accounted to USD 3.01 Billion in the European region in 2018.

Many leading traffic safety organizations like the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the U.S. have concluded that the possibility of a stuck accelerator pedal is a serious case for a potential hazard. Studies like these will help customers become aware of the hazards of the stuck accelerator pedal and thus an increase in demand for Driver Overrride Systems will be witnessed.

North America region is forecasted to occupy the largest share in the market in 2026 on account of high demand for safe and efficient vehicles in the region. The region is forecasted to grow to USD 1.501 Billion in 2026.

Toyota is one of the major players in the global driver override systems market and is forecasted to maintain its position till 2020 on account of the recent developments of the company in current years.

Key participants include Honda (Japan), Toyota (Japan), Nissan (Japan), Hyundai (South Korea), Ford (U.S.), BMW AG (Germany), Robert Bosch AG (Germany), AB Volvo (Sweden), Suzuki Motor Corp. (Japan), Renault (France).

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/driver-override-systems-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Driver Override Systems Market on the basis of Sensor Technology, Vehicle, Propulsion, and Region:

Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Infrared Sensor

Laser Sensor

Image Sensor

Radar Sensor

Ultrasonic Sensor

LiDAR Sensor

Vehicle (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Passenger Vehicle Mid-sized car Sedan Minivan Convertible Crossover Hatchback Others

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Compact Utility Vehicle Supermini Light Truck Others

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) Mobile Truck Limo Recreational Vehicle Towing Truck Fire Trucks Others



Propulsion (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Electric

Battery Electric Vehicle

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Petrol

Diesel

Components (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Sensors

ECU

Others

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2196

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Browse more similar reports on Automotive Parts category by Reports And Data

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/advanced-driver-assistance-systems-adas-market

Smart Transportation Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/smart-transportation-market

Tire Material Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/tire-material-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industry including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trend’s existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.