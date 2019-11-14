Auth0 Ranked as One of North America’s Fastest Growing Companies on Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Identity management leader ranked no. 5 in Washington state

/EIN News/ -- BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auth0 , the identity platform for application builders, today announced it ranked #5 in Washington state and #73 nationally on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 ™. The list features the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America.



Auth0’s ranking is due to its growth rate of 1,813% from 2015 to 2018. Auth0 has achieved consistent and impressive year-over-year growth since its inception in 2013, and has continued throughout 2019 as well. Earlier this year, Auth0 announced a Series E funding round of $103M, remarkable business growth in EMEA and Asia-Pacific , as well as key appointments to its leadership team .

“Our placement is truly the accomplishment of our entire team from past to present, and the trust our customers have put in our identity management platform since the beginning,” said Eugenio Pace, CEO and co-founder of Auth0. “We are honored to have earned our spot, and will continue to work tirelessly to innovate our technology offering and be a valued partner to our customers.”

About Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Auth0

Auth0, the identity platform for application builders, provides thousands of customers in every market sector with the only identity solution they need for their web, mobile, IoT, and internal applications. Its extensible platform seamlessly authenticates and secures more than 2.5 billion logins per month, making it loved by developers and trusted by global enterprises. The company's U.S. headquarters in Bellevue, WA, and additional offices in Buenos Aires, London, Tokyo, and Sydney, support its global customers that are located in 70+ countries.

For more information, visit https://auth0.com or follow @auth0 on Twitter.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

