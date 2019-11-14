Global Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market Outlook to 2025 | by Type, Aircraft Type, Application & Geography

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The aircraft fire protection systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 4.5% during the forecast period.



The growth in demand for newer generation aircraft in the commercial, military, and general aviation sectors is anticipated to generate demand for advanced and better fire safety systems onboard aircraft.

Development of new fire safety systems like new sensor systems for detection of fire, integration of machine learning tools to decrease the rate of false alarm rates (intelligent aircraft fire detection system) and alternative fire suppression agents and systems for Halon among others are anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Regulatory bodies like the European Union and International Civil Aviation Organization have already issued a timeline for decommissioning all halon systems or extinguishers. This is increasing the investments towards the development of new fire arresting systems by the manufacturers and aircraft OEMs.

Fire Suppression Systems Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period



Fire Suppression Systems segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. All new installations of fire extinguishing systems for engines and cargo compartments in aircraft use halon 1301, and some new installations of handheld extinguishers still use halon 1211. In 2018, approximately 2,706 metric tonnes of Halon 1301 were installed in the civil aviation fleet and this number is expected to increase further with further increase in the fleet of aircraft across the globe.



At present, the halon requirements of civil aviation and other industries like oil and gas, military, etc. are being met by recycling agent being withdrawn from applications in other industries and decommissioned aircraft. The growth of this segment is further anticipated by the investments into alternative sources of fire suppression materials and systems. European Union and ICAO have mandated to phase out halons during 2011 - 2020 and replace them with alternative agents. However, due to some developmental issues, these alternatives are expected to be incorporated into new aircraft during the forecast period and beyond.



Asia-Pacific is Expected to Generate the Highest Demand During the Forecast Period



Asia-Pacific region is expected to generate the highest demand for aircraft fire protection systems market during the forecast period. IATA projected that China will replace the United States as the world's largest aviation market (in terms of passenger traffic) in the mid-2020s, India will take 3rd position surpassing the United Kingdom around 2024, and Indonesia to become 4th largest aviation market by 2030. The passenger traffic grew by 10.92%, 17.38%, and 6.24% in 2018, compared to the previous year in China, India, and Indonesia respectively.



With growing passenger traffic, the region's airlines are making plans to expand their destinations and fleet of aircraft. These factors are propelling the growth of new orders and deliveries of aircraft, thereby boosting the growth of the aircraft fire protection systems market. Additionally, the increasing military spending of the region is supporting the growth of modernization and procurements of military aircraft. Furthermore, the current growing fleet of aircraft is generating demand for fire suppressing materials which must be regularly replaced after certain time-period.



Competitive Landscape



The prominent players in the aircraft fire protection systems market are Meggitt PLC, United Technologies Corporation, Siemens AG, FFE Limited, and Advanced Aircraft Extinguishers. The majority of share is taken by Meggitt PLC, and United Technologies Corporation (UTC) as they provide fire safety solutions for majority commercial aircraft and business jets.



UTC provides fire protection systems to Airbus A220, Irkut MC-21-300, Airbus A380, Boeing 767, COMAC C919, Gulfstream G280, Gulfstream G650 etc., whereas Meggitt provides for aircraft programs like Airbus A320, Airbus A330, Airbus A350 XWB, Airbus A380, Airbus A400M, Boeing 737, Boeing 777, Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet, Embraer E-Jet 170 series, Embraer E-Jet 190 series, and Embraer ERJ-145 series among others.



Generally, the players in the market receive long term contracts and this allows the companies to have constant profits as long as there is demand for the aircraft in the aviation industry. For instance, in June 2019, Meggitt was selected for the supply of fire protection systems on the Cessna Denali and Skycourier platforms by Textron. Also, with changing regulations, the manufacturers are investing in developing advanced fire protection solutions like low environmental risk, faster fire systems detection with low false alarm rates, etc., which are anticipated to help them to increase their market share.



