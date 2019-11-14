Solo.io Releases Production-Ready Gloo Enterprise 1.0 for Modernizing to Cloud Native Applications

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, MA, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solo.io, the software company that helps organizations adopt and operate innovative cloud native technologies, today announced that Gloo Enterprise has reached the production-ready 1.0 version milestone.



Gloo Enterprise is an enterprise-grade API gateway based on Solo.io’s popular open source Gloo project. Gloo Enterprise 1.0 provides a production-ready, mature and stable platform for cloud-native application development with enterprise features including LDAP support, an in-built Web Application Firewall (WAF) and role-based access control. Gloo Enterprise is already being used in production by enterprises, and Solo.io was recently recognized by Gartner in its 2019 Cool Vendors for Connecting Digital Workplace Applications and Services report[1] ( https://www.gartner.com/doc/3970416 ), released in October.

“Gloo Enterprise 1.0 is a major milestone because it is now production-ready for every enterprise,” said Idit Levine founder and CEO of Solo.io. “Gloo is becoming a critical part of enterprise infrastructure and the new features enable safer deployments of and access to legacy, microservices and serverless applications and provide a stepping stone to service mesh.”

Enterprises looking to adopt modern application technologies such as microservices, Kubernetes, and service mesh often struggle to combine new ways of working with existing production workloads. Gloo Enterprise provides a bridge between the old and new, simplifying the pathway to adding interesting, but complex, techniques like service mesh into production environments. With Solo.io’s suite of tools, enterprises can adopt new techniques at a pace that suits them without having to give up important enterprise features such as role-based access control, or policy-based management.

“ParkMobile partnered with Solo.io because we were looking for the most innovative and flexible solutions on the market to power our growing platform. With over 16 million users of our application and a complex ecosystem of integrations, ParkMobile relies on Gloo Enterprise and the supporting product suite for best-in-class API gateway and hybrid application communications that also adds in the power of monitoring and security to ensure peak performance of our platform at all times,” said Matt Ball, CTO of ParkMobile. ParkMobile is the most widely used mobile parking solution in the United States being more than 60 million times per year across more than 400 cities.

“With Gloo Enterprise, Vonage has access to a single, cloud native gateway that serves APIs spanning from legacy servers to modern serverless and Kubernetes-based services. Gloo Enterprise's robust technology, coupled with the collaborative Solo.io team, allows us to deploy these capabilities across regions and cloud providers, while integrating with our authentication mechanism to deliver business requirements for advanced usage plans and with our CI/CD pipelines to enable Vonage's autonomous team,” said Sagi Dudai, CTO of Vonage. Vonage is a global, billion-dollar business cloud communications leader.

Solo.io continues to add new features to Gloo Enterprise in close collaboration with enterprise customers, ensuring that customers receive the high-degree of personalized service that enterprises demand. By working closely with customers, Solo.io helps to build capability in enterprise teams as they add cloud-native techniques to their standard way of working while bringing the best innovations back into the product for every customer to enjoy.

New features in Solo.io’s Gloo Enterprise 1.0 include:

Web Application Firewall reduces the risk to backend systems by inspecting, filtering and blocking harmful traffic from entering your environment.

Data Loss Prevention ensures that sensitive data traversing within the API gateway environment is not logged or leaked to meet regulatory requirements such as PCI-DSS and HIPAA.

Integrated Authentication provides fine grained control over who is able to access the application services to fit every need. Gloo Enterprise includes out of the box support for leading enterprise and modern authentication models including API Keys, JWT, LDAP, OAuth, Open Policy Agent and allows for custom solutions.

Delegation allows for role-based access across different teams in an organization to deploy, configure and manage their respective application traffic without disrupting others.

Admin Console streamlines the observability and operation of the production environment with health status, performance and alerts to maintain service levels. A read-only version provides quick status updates for open source end users while Gloo Enterprise provides an interactive console to manage the API gateway environment.

About Solo.io

Solo.io develops open source and enterprise software that helps enterprises adopt and operate innovative cloud native technologies like microservices, serverless and service mesh. Founded in 2017 in Cambridge, MA, Solo.io is backed by Redpoint Ventures and True Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.solo.io/ or follow @soloio inc .

[1] Gartner, Cool Vendors for Connecting Digital Workplace Applications and Services , by Christopher Trueman, Adam Preset, Rashmi Choudhary, Lane Severson, 17 October 2019 (report available to Gartner subscribers)

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

