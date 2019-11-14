Cognizant and Beyond Celiac Team Up to Fund Research for a Celiac Disease Cure

Parents of two young children with celiac disease step up to raise money, drive research

That’s because Inger and Randal Kenworthy have already raised over $6,000 for the cause by founding their Cognizant for Curing Celiac team with a mission to raise awareness and fund research for celiac disease, a genetic autoimmune condition that affects one in 133 Americans. Their fundraising success supports Beyond Celiac, an organization working to drive diagnosis, advance research and accelerate the discovery of new treatments and a cure.

Randal Kenworthy launched Cognizant for Curing Celiac this year in tandem with three Step Beyond Celiac 5K events held in Philadelphia, Kansas City and Dallas. The Dallas 5K took place on October 12 and featured a team where over 30 employees signed-up from the Dallas office of Cognizant, the global professional services company where Randal serves as a vice president. This team on the ground in Dallas raised over $2,000 while Cognizant for Curing Celiac also raised $4,500 earlier this year at a Providence, Rhode Island, 5K and virtual 5K to benefit Beyond Celiac. Cognizant for a Cure is a part of Cognizant’s Outreach program that is dedicated to connecting the Cognizant Community of over 200,000 employees to support local community efforts.

The Kenworthys have two young children with celiac disease, a serious, genetic, autoimmune disorder that causes damage to the small intestine, resulting in debilitating symptoms. If left untreated, celiac disease can lead to serious long-term health problems including infertility and some types of cancer. There is currently no cure for the disease; those affected must adhere to a strict gluten-free diet.

Beyond Celiac CEO Alice Bast says, “The support we receive from Inger and Randal Kenworthy and the Cognizant for Curing Celiac team is making the difference we need to see real progress in connecting our community to the latest in celiac disease science and directly funding the most promising research. We are so glad they share our vision for a future Beyond Celiac.”

For more information about supporting the Cognizant for Curing Celiac team in their fundraising for Beyond Celiac, visit https://www.randalkenworthy.com/celiac.

About Beyond Celiac

For more than 15 years, Beyond Celiac has been the leading patient advocacy and research-driven celiac disease organization working to drive diagnosis, advance research and accelerate the discovery of new treatments and a cure. By engaging with the top scientists in the field, awarding research grants, and supporting the community, Beyond Celiac envisions a world in which people with celiac disease can live healthy lives and eat without fear – a world Beyond Celiac. www.BeyondCeliac.org.

About Cognizant for Curing Celiac

Cognizant about Curing Celiac is a team dedicated to raising awareness and advocating for treatment for celiac disease. To learn more about this team and to learn about why Inger and Randal Kenworthy are committed to the cure of celiac please visit www.randalkenworthy.com.

