Inkcups Introduces the Revolution: New High-Speed Digital Cylinder Printer

/EIN News/ -- DANVERS, Mass., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global printing industry leader Inkcups has announced its latest innovation and most advanced system to date – the Revolution high-speed digital cylinder printer. The Revolution is a fully automatic machine capable of printing high-quality, full-color graphics at approximately 600 parts/hour. It features automatic load and unload, integrated pretreatment and patented Helical printing technology. Common applications include stadium cups, pint glasses, stainless and plastic tumblers, cosmetic jars, glass and plastic bottles, beer cans, oil filters, and many more.



“We are thrilled to announce the release of the Revolution,” said Ben Adner, Inkcups Founder and CEO. “I feel it is everything we intended to achieve when we started the project over two years ago. We set out to develop an industrial printer for the sweet spot in the market – a machine that’s fast enough to produce real volume; flexible enough for quick change over; have the outstanding print quality our customers are accustomed to; and priced competitively. The price-to-performance ratio of the Revolution is strong – it is a production machine capable of long runs at one-third the cost of comparable machines on the market. We are also proud that our system is designed and built in the U.S. and serviced globally by our experienced team of service engineers.”

High-speed for streamlined production

The Revolution is the most advanced offering in the Inkcups digital cylinder portfolio and a significant step up in production volume from the company’s successful Helix® model. Order sizes that exceed the practical production limits of the Helix® printer are easily run on the Revolution. This can add incremental revenue both in terms of new business generated and greater output.

The printer’s inline conveyor can be manually loaded by an operator or automatically loaded using a robotic system for a more streamlined process. Parts are automatically loaded onto 12 vacuum mandrels, deionized, pretreated with corona or plasma, printed and unloaded onto an exit conveyor after cycling through the machine.

The Revolution prints 360-degree seamless graphics with a maximum resolution of 1,200 dpi on a wide range of cylindrical objects and open-ended tapered vessels. It can print images up to 220 mm tall on a part length of 76 to 305 mm, with a diameter of 63.5 to 111 mm. The print stations utilize Inkcups’ patented Helical technology, which interlaces the inkjet drops in a helical pattern, delivering superior quality images at twice the resolution and image quality compared to similar machines. The system’s printhead technology can cover the full length of a part up to 220 mm without additional printhead requirements, resulting in better image quality without stitching.

The Revolution is delivered as a turnkey package that includes the company’s world-class InkcupCare warranty and service coverage. It is available immediately in North America and will be rolled out globally in 2020.

About Inkcups

Inkcups is a leading supplier and manufacturer of digital inkjet equipment, pad printing equipment, laser plate-makers and corresponding supplies, with direct sales, technical support and warehouse locations in the USA, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Hong Kong and other global locations. Inkcups manufactures high-quality industrial machines for a wide range of industries including apparel, drinkware, promotional, electronic, medical, sporting goods and automotive markets. The company’s global network comprises 24 technical service, demonstration, warehouse and platemaking service facilities; 19 distribution centers; and 32 offices. For more information, visit www.inkcups.com .

Media Contact:

Gene Hunt

Trevi Communications

978.750.0333 x.101

Gene@trevicomm.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3f32658-9f42-4a85-8fd2-a872a6c5137c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ffdaf1d5-61f0-430a-a5f6-2d3064d6c30d





Revolution Print Stations The Revolution incorporates three print stations (highly opaque white, CMYK and varnish) and utilizes Helical technology to print high resolution graphics on cylindrical items. Revolution The Revolution automatically loads and unloads products for increased production capabilities.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.