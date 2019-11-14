L.B. Foster Company to Present at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 21, 2019

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ: FSTR), announced today that James Maloney, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference to be held at the Westin Dallas Downtown in Dallas, TX. The Company’s presentation will begin at 10:25 AM Central Time (11:25 AM Eastern Time) on Thursday, November 21, 2019.



A live audio webcast, presentation slides, and an audio replay will be available on the L.B. Foster website: www.lbfoster.com , under the Investor Relations page. The audio replay will be available for ninety days.

About L.B. Foster Company

L.B. Foster is a leading manufacturer and distributor of products and services for transportation and energy infrastructure with locations in North America and Europe. For more information, please visit www.lbfoster.com .

Investor Relations:

Judith Balog

(412) 928-3417

investors@lbfoster.com

L.B. Foster Company

415 Holiday Drive

Suite 100

Pittsburgh, PA 15220



