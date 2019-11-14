Spirit Airlines Grows in Tampa with New Service to New York, Newark, Indianapolis and Nashville

Florida’s Hometown Airline celebrates Tampa growth and commitment to the community with new ZooTampa partnership

/EIN News/ -- MIRAMAR, Fla., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for winter, Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is bringing more destinations and more low fares to Tampa. Beginning today, Florida’s Hometown Airline will offer daily nonstop service from Tampa International Airport to New York’s LaGuardia Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport and Indianapolis International Airport. Last week, the airline also started service to Nashville International Airport. With the addition of these new destinations, Spirit will now serve 24 destinations from Tampa.



Tampa (TPA) to/from: Starts: Frequency: Indianapolis, IN (IND) Today Daily Newark, NJ (EWR) Today Daily New York City, NY (LGA) Today Daily Nashville, TN (BNA) November 5, 2019 Daily

“We are thrilled to bring even more of our Spirit Signature Service, brand new Airbus jets, and industry-leading low fares to Tampa,” said Matt Klein, Spirit Airlines SVP & Chief Commercial Officer. “Tampa is one of the largest and most popular destinations in our network, but it is also a rapidly-growing community with a demand for more affordable flight options. As America’s Fastest Growing Airline, we know this new service will allow more families to reconnect with loved ones or plan that much-needed winter getaway.”

“Tampa International Airport served a record 22.2 million passengers for Fiscal Year 2019 and Spirit’s rapid expansion is an important part of that story,” said Chris Minner, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Tampa International Airport. “Spirit accounted for nearly 40 percent of our total passenger growth this past fiscal year – more than any other carrier. We are grateful for Spirit’s commitment to the Tampa Bay region and we look forward to working together for many years to come.”

Spirit’s growth continues to outpace competitors in Tampa, increasing its flights by 22 percent year-over-year to 14 thousand flights and 2.5 million total seats. This robust growth included new daily service to San Juan, Puerto Rico earlier this year, along with more flights to Atlanta and Baltimore/Washington DC. The airline will continue to consider new opportunities as the company grows its presence in Florida and across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America.

In honor of Spirit’s continued growth in Tampa, the company is teaming up with ZooTampa at Lowry Park as the presenting sponsor of the updated Macaw Flyover. Featuring a new longer flight path, guests of the Zoo can watch nearly a dozen macaws flying overhead daily.

“We are excited to partner with Spirit Airlines in elevating Tampa’s growing appeal as one of Florida’s most desirable destinations,” stated Scott Rose, chief marketing officer at ZooTampa. “Spirit Airlines’ sponsorship of our inspiring Macaw Flyover affirms the unique and immersive nature of our animal interactions that both delight and educate guests in our mission to care for and protect wildlife.”

Next month, Spirit will also unveil its new cabin redesign as part of its Invest in the Guest initiative. The cabin redesign will improve the look and feel of the interior while adding new, more comfortable seats that provide additional usable legroom. Spirit’s new seats will feature thicker padding, ergonomically-designed lumbar support, and a full-size tray table. Middle seats will also gain another inch of width, and every seat will gain nearly an inch of pre-recline compared to Spirit’s current seating configuration, with exit rows adding even more.

