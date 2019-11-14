Fernhill Completes Acquisition

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Fernhill Beverage, Inc., (USOTC: FHBC) is pleased to announce that on October 23rd 2019, The Company completed negotiations to acquire 100 % of Super Buzz Energy Drink.



Super Buzz Energy Drink is a power packed Performance Beverage aimed at the coveted 15 year-old to 30 year-old demographic. The “New Age” brand is packaged in a 16oz. aluminum can featuring a Sci-Fi themed Character and a bright background demanding attention by the consumer.

Inside the very dynamic package is a juice-based blend of flavors and potent vitality ingredients such as L-Carnitine, Folic Acid, Vitamins, Ginseng and Taurine.

Currently, Super Buzz Energy Drink is being offered in an incredibly tasty Mango-Passionfruit with other versions ready for development.

Fernhill Beverage feels the addition of this “Super-Premium” product will not only increase the Company’s top line revenues but will also increase the Company’s bottom line profits. The suggested retail for Super Buzz Energy Drink is $2.49 per unit allowing ample profit to fuel growth. Fernhill Beverage currently has commitments from about half of the Company’s existing distributors including its distributors in Mexico.

Fernhill Beverage also intends to take advantage of the relationships Super Buzz previously enjoyed by introducing those outlets to RK Super Vitamin Packed Kids Drink.



"Being the best in a category is Fernhill’s objective. It is the long-term goal of the Company to be the driving force in the youth, teen and young adult market. The only way to get there is to offer the very best products possible. I feel we are hitting the bullseye with both RK Super and now Super Buzz Energy Drink. Adding quality will ultimately add revenues and profits Fernhill Beverage hopes to add to the portfolio in 2020 perhaps through a strong partnership," states Larry Twombly, Fernhill’s CEO.

Please follow the Company on Twitter @fernhillbev The Company will be releasing updates as well as images of products.

Fernhill Beverage, Inc. would like to thank all of The Company’s partners, vendors and shareholders for a fantastic 2019. Together, we will be entering 2020 with momentum.

Fernhill Beverage, Inc.

Contact: info@fernhillbev.com

Web Site: www.fernhillbev.com

Twitter @fernhillbev

Phone: (760) 613-8828



