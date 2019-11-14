XMedius File Exchange Solutions Achieve PCI DSS Compliance

Organizations Can Now Leverage XM Fax and XM SendSecure in Their PCI DSS Compliant Business Practices

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XMedius , a global leader in the field of secure enterprise communications solutions, today announced compliance with Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) Level 1 Service Provider requirements. XMedius recently completed a stringent audit by GoSecure, an independent Quality Security Assessor, to ensure that XM Fax and XM SendSecure meet industry best practices and security controls required to keep credit card data and other sensitive information safe and secure during transmission, processing and storage.



The achievement of this certification underscores XMedius’ commitment to providing the most secure methods for transmitting financial sensitive data. Achieving PCI DSS compliance enables organizations to leverage XMedius secure file exchange solutions, XM Fax and XM SendSecure, to exchange protected cardholder information for cards issued by the major credit card companies.

“At XMedius, our DNA is centered around security. By achieving PCI DSS compliance, we not only open up new opportunities for us and our customers, but continue to show that XMedius is committed to security, especially in the financial sector. This is a critical validation for our customer base as they deal with highly sensitive and confidential end user data on a daily basis,” said Sébastien Boire-Lavigne, chief information security officer at XMedius.

XM Fax is an industry-leading Fax over IP (FoIP) solution that can be deployed on-premises and in the cloud. XM Fax not only enables faxing directly from a compatible MFP but features a mobile app that enables users to scan, edit and send faxes on-the-go. It also features OCR technology capable of creating a searchable text transcript from a fax, as well as the ability to set zero retention policies, helping to avoid protected cardholder information being gleaned from the fax server.

XM SendSecure provides organizations with a secure method to quickly transfer files to virtually any number of recipients. By creating an encrypted SafeBox that leverages Two-Factor Authentication based on known contact information, there is little risk that files sent via XM SendSecure can be accessed by unauthorized or unintended parties. Individual files can be shared from the desktop, and now scans can be sent directly using a compatible MFP from a wide selection of vendors leveraging numerous proprietary connectors.

In addition to the PCI DSS certification, XMedius has also met and maintains compliance with ISO/IEC 27001 since 2015. To learn more about XMedius, please visit https://www.xmedius.com .

About XMedius

XMedius is a global leader in the field of enterprise communications solutions. Its suite of enterprise-grade on-premises and cloud communications solutions enable businesses to benefit from secure and unified communication, as well as to exchange sensitive and confidential data that meets and exceeds industry regulatory compliance requirements. Based in Montreal (Canada), with offices in Seattle (USA) and Paris (France), the company serves businesses, enterprises and service providers through a global team of customer focused employees. Its solutions are deployed worldwide across a number of sectors, including education, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and legal services. For more information about XMedius and its solutions, visit www.xmedius.com , and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter .

XMedius U.S. Media Contact:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

stephanie@lages.com

XMedius Canada Media Contact:

Stéphane Vidal

Vice President, Marketing and Communications

XMedius Solutions Inc.

(514) 787-2121

stephane.vidal@xmedius.com

XMedius UK Media Contact:

Chris Ritchie

Sine Qua Non International Ltd

01491 845420

chris.ritchie@sinequanon-intl.com

