Zadara Named to Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500

For the Third Consecutive Year, Zadara Recognized As One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hybrid cloud storage leader Zadara Storage Inc. today announced that it has been presented with the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ award for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit and bold innovations. This marks the third consecutive year Zadara has made the list. The Technology Fast 500 is an annual ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. The list is based on a percentage of USD revenue growth from 2015 to 2018. During this time period Zadara has experienced a growth rate of 298%.



As the first and only company to offer enterprise storage as a complete service, Zadara transforms storage-related costs from a variable mix of equipment and management expenses to a predictable, on-demand, pay-per-use, elastic service that greatly simplifies planning, streamlines budgeting and improves ROI.

“Zadara prides itself on breaking the cycle of the old way of thinking,” said Nelson Nahum, Zadara’s co-founder and CEO. “Our unique technology has been purpose-built to deliver enterprise storage as a fully managed service. No other company is approaching the enterprise storage industry in quite the same way. It’s very rewarding to see our efforts being recognized, and we couldn’t be happier to be named one of the fastest-growing companies in North America for the third straight year.”

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 recognizes the effort and dedication of the fastest-growing technology companies – both public and private – in North America. To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least $5 million, be headquartered in North America, and own proprietary technology that must be sold to customers in products or services that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues.

“As technology innovation trends towards ‘everything as a service,’ it’s no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year,” said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “What’s exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners.”



About Zadara

Founded in 2011, Zadara is changing how enterprise data is stored and managed. The Zadara approach is simple – offer everything that an enterprise needs when it comes to storage in the business model of services. Zadara offers enterprise cloud storage as a fully-managed service, bringing a simplified experience to enterprises of all types and sizes. With solutions available on premises and through cloud and colocation providers, Zadara's proprietary, pay-only-for-what-you-use service promises 100% uptime. Helping Zadara keep this promise is a worldwide operational support system, including hundreds of data centers at public- and private-cloud partners, that provides expert hosting, services and support. More information can be found at www.zadara.com/ or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter , like on Facebook or subscribe on YouTube .

