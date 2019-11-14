ALC’s Data Now Available in AWS Data Exchange

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALC, a leader in the data, identity products and services industry, announced they are making de-identified consumer data, including ALC’s entire Link2Me Data Essentials catalog, available to brands and their partners in AWS Data Exchange. AWS Data Exchange is a new service that makes it easy for millions of Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers to securely find, subscribe to, and use third-party data in the cloud.



AWS Data Exchange allows providers like ALC to help remove the technical barriers which limit businesses from quickly and efficiently using data and insights to inform their decisions and to do it cost effectively.

“Brands are looking for ways to access more high-quality data for decision-making,” said Stephen Orban, General Manager, AWS Data Exchange, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “We are delighted to welcome ALC to AWS Data Exchange to help customers access data that can contribute to impactful business decisions.”

The U.S. economy is increasingly driven by data, yet there are still barriers to the free flow of data that prevent it from informing every business decision.

“We are pleased to be working with AWS in making ethically sourced, anonymized consumer data available in AWS Data Exchange. As data sources and uses have proliferated, it has become harder for brands to easily access high quality data for decision-making. AWS Data Exchange is an important step towards making anonymized consumer data safe and easy to use,” said Rick Erwin, CEO, ALC.

To learn more about ALC’s data and AWS Data Exchange, please click here or email amazonsupport@alc.com .

About ALC

Founded in 1978, ALC has grown to become one of the industry’s leading privately held direct and digital data marketing services providers. Headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey — and with offices across the United States — the company enables its roster of clients — including the leaders in virtually every business sector — to grow and improve bottom-line profitability through the innovative use of data and identity solutions.

For more information, contact Sherry Booles at sherry.booles@alc.com or 501-240-6049.



