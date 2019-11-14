Disposable Protective Clothing Market to Reach $4.68 Billion by 2026

Strict government regulations, rise in demand from end-user industries and heavy investments in R&D are the major factors driving the growth of the global disposable protective clothing market. Based on application, the thermal segment would remain lucrative throughout the estimated period. Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2018.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global disposable protective clothing market was estimated at $2.60 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $4.68 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market size & estimations, top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Stringent government regulations, an increase in demand from end-user industries and heavy investments in R&D propel the growth of the global disposable protective clothing market. On the other hand, the high cost involved in the process curbs the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, increasing demand from emerging economies is projected to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the industry.

The polyethylene segment to lead the trail during the forecast period-

Based on material type, the polyethylene segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2018 and is expected to retain its dominance by 2026. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 7.2% throughout 2019–2026.

The thermal segment to remain lucrative by 2026-

Based on the application, the thermal segment held the major share in 2018, generating more than one-third of the total market. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the estimated period.

North America to dominate in terms of revenue-

Based on geography, North America accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to rule the roost till 2026. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of 7.5% throughout the forecast period.

Leading market players-

The key market players analyzed in the global disposable protective clothing market include

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Lakeland Industries, Inc.

Teijin Limited

W. L. Gore & Associates

3M Company

Ballyclare Limited

Glen Raven

Koninklijke Ten Cate NV

Workrite Uniform Company, Inc.

Cetriko

They have incorporated a number of strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their stand in the industry.

