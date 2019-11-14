Silver Air Signs G200 S/N 16 to Los Angeles Charter Fleet

High Demand in LA Basin Drives Growth of Supermid Charters

Silver Air , the private jet management and charter company with operations in Los Angeles, The Bay Area, Seattle, Dallas, Houston and New York, is answering the call for more supermid charters in the Los Angeles Basin adding another G200 to its Van Nuys (VNY) fleet.



The G200 S/N 16 combines 10-passenger executive seating with domestic Wi-Fi featuring talk and text functionality, Aircell Satellite phone service with cordless handset in cabin, a full-service forward galley, entertainment system with video monitors featuring Rosen View, DVD and CD players, and enhanced in-flight weather radar.

“The supermid market continues to be in high demand in the LA basin,” says Chuck Stumpf, Silver Air’s President of Business Development. “We are continuing to fill that charter need by increasing our options out of Van Nuys, including this beautiful G200. The G200 S/N 16 is ready for immediate charter out of VNY.”

Silver Air manages an expanding international fleet with bases across the United States while still maintaining a sharp focus on client service and a unique approach to jet management.

Silver Air’s PURE Jet Management model provides a unique opportunity for jet owner partners, creating quality management plans at the best value, and expertly managing the multiple service vendors on the owner’s behalf ensuring a cost effective and transparent relationship.

In addition to its fleet of Gulfstream jets, Silver Air manages and operates other light to large-cabin jets from Dassault, Bombardier, Embraer, Cessna, and Hawker/Beech. Silver Air is also the only operator to offer unrestricted charter availability on a Boeing Business Jet.

Silver Air’s charter operations have earned an ARGUS Platinum rating and the company is currently IS-BAO stage two compliant, demonstrating the industry’s highest safety practices. Silver Air is also a member of the Air Charter Safety Foundation.

About Silver Air

Silver Air is an innovative, industry leading aircraft management company and charter operator. As a DOT Certificated Air Carrier, the company operates under a Full FAA Part 135 certificate with worldwide operations. Silver Air is based in Southern California with corporate offices in Santa Barbara, and has bases of operations in California, Washington, Texas, Nevada, Florida and New York. The company manages and operates an all jet fleet, consisting of a wide range of aircraft from light jets to heavy long range jets, including the Boeing Business Jet. Silver Air is ARGUS Platinum and IS-BAO rated, and is a member of the National Business Aviation Association.



