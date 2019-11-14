iCIMS Promotes Irene DeNigris to Chief People Officer

The company broadens its executive team to further support its accelerated growth and expanding global presence

/EIN News/ -- Holmdel, NJ, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCIMS, Inc., the market leader for cloud-based recruiting solutions, announced today the appointment of Irene DeNigris to Chief People Officer (CPO). As CPO, DeNigris is responsible for all aspects of the organization’s talent strategy and operations, powering its ability to continue to scale up its workforce.

DeNigris joined iCIMS in 2013 and most recently served as the company’s Vice President of Talent, where she was responsible for talent acquisition, talent development, total rewards and talent management. During her tenure with iCIMS, DeNigris has provided leadership through multiple company milestones, including its acquisition of TextRecruit, an investment from Vista Equity Partners, its acquisition of Jibe and sustaining its position as one of New Jersey’s Best Places to Work.

“Over the past few years, iCIMS has grown exponentially. We would not have been able to sustain this continued growth without the inflow and retention of top talent in our organization,” said Ronald Kasner, president and interim CEO of iCIMS. “Under Irene’s leadership, we have not only been able to keep up with increasing hiring needs, we have also expanded our award-winning talent development program and maintained our nationally-recognized company culture. I am thrilled to have Irene as our Chief People Officer as we continue to deliver on our mission with a customer experience second-to-none, and remain humbled by the great talent and business outcomes our employees enable our customers to achieve.”

DeNigris previously worked in human resources at Dolce Hotels and Resorts corporate headquarters, as well as Johnson & Johnson’s corporate headquarters. During DeNigris’ time with iCIMS, the company has received industry recognition for its commitment to both job candidates and employees. Most recently, the company received two top rankings for exceptional talent experiences, earning a 2019 Association for Talent Development (ATD) BEST Award and for the second consecutive year, a Talent Board North American Candidate Experience (CandE) Award.

“I’ve had the pleasure of seeing this company grow to continue to meet the evolving needs of today’s employers. Our most important investment, and a key contributor to iCIMS’ success, is our employees” said DeNigris. “I look forward to continue working with leadership to drive an inclusive environment, empowering our employees to live up to their potential, and fueling their ability to deliver on our unique customer experience.”

