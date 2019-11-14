Check Point Software Technologies Revolutionizes IoT Cyber Security

Acquired ground-breaking on-device IoT security technology to protect against 5th and 6th generation cyber attacks

/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announces a new IoT cyber security technology. Check Point is the first company to provide a consolidated security solution that hardens and protects the firmware of IoT devices and makes them secure against the most sophisticated attacks. The technology is provided through the acquisition of Cymplify, a startup based in Tel Aviv. The new technology will be integrated into Check Point’s Infinity architecture.



The proliferation of Internet-of-things (IoT) devices in Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial and Healthcare organizations, and their inherent security weaknesses, have created a security blind spot where cybercriminals launch 5th and 6th generation of cyber attacks to breach devices (IP camera surveillance), manipulate their operation (medical device infiltration) or even take over critical infrastructure (manufacturing plant) to generate colossal damage.



With the technology, it is now possible to take an IP camera, a Smart TV, an elevator controller or a medical device such as an infusion pump, and in a rapid manner, harden and protect it against advanced zero day attacks.



“Today’s announcement represents our continuous effort to provide the best cyber security on all digital platforms,” said Dr. Dorit Dor, Check Point’s VP Products. “The 5th and 6th generations of cyber threats are leveraging the growing usage of new and developing platforms, including IoT devices which require extending cyber security solutions capabilities. Incorporating Cymplify into Check Point’s Infinity architecture will strengthen our ability to reduce our customers’ exposure to the IoT cyber risk, and proactively tackle IoT related threats and vulnerabilities without disrupting critical operations.”



About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Check Point’s solutions protect customers from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and advanced targeted threats. Check Point offers a multilevel security architecture, “Infinity Total Protection with Gen V advanced threat prevention”, this combined product architecture defends an enterprises’ cloud, network and mobile devices. Check Point provides the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

About Cymplify

Cymplify based in Tel Aviv, Israel, developed a cutting-edge firmware analysis engine, combined with an on-device software security hardening module for IoT Security. Cymplify provides highly detailed cybersecurity posture reports, which are yielded to an on-device agent. This optimizes the agent’s protection controls, and provides a tailor-made, embedded security suite for every device, protecting from known vulnerabilities and zero-day exploits

