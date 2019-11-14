zTrip Places Additional Order for Digital Ally’s DVM-250 and FleetVu Manager

/EIN News/ -- Company Initiates Revenue Guidance for Fiscal Year 2020

Lenexa, KS, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video recording products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced a contract extension and upgrade with zTrip, Inc. (“zTrip”) for the Company’s DVM-250 in-car video event recorder and video management platform, FleetVu Manager. zTrip will now implement nearly 300 DVM-250 units integrated with FleetVu Manager in Jacksonville, FL and will upgrade an additional 125 units in West Palm Beach, FL. zTrip, North America’s largest taxicab company with a fleet of more than 5,000 vehicles in 19 U.S. cities, continues to set the standard for driver and passenger safety, technology innovations and customer service. As a long-standing customer of Digital Ally, zTrip has seen the long and short-term return on its investment since the implementation of the Company’s DVM-250 video event recorder and FleetVu Manager platform.

This order will include hardware installation of the Company’s DVM-250 event recorder and software incorporation of the cloud-based video management platform, FleetVu Manager. The DVM-250 and FleetVu Manager work seamlessly together to record, upload, and store any events captured during a driver’s shift. The FleetVu Manager platform allows companies to customize real time alerts such as acceleration, excessive braking, and G-Force to track and modify driver behavior. With a unique feature called pre-event recording, fleet managers can review the video footage of events that took place leading up to the incident. This footage may explain bad habits that would have otherwise gone un-noticed before an event had taken place such as texting, violations of seatbelt policies and distracted driving. The easy to use platform also gives fleet managers the ability to generate driver reports, track assets in near real-time and monitor the location of every vehicle in their fleet. When coupled together, this complete video solution will provide fleet managers with unmatched driver and asset management while increasing the overall safety of drivers and passengers.

Bill George, CEO of zTrip stated, “As the leader in the taxicab industry, our goal is to provide the safest experience in personal transportation. Digital Ally has been a crucial, long-term partner in reaching this goal. In a recent expansion of our partnership to our Colorado Springs fleet, we spent 60 days focusing on driver behavior and using it as a coaching period. With a few key changes to our driver safety strategy, zTrip has been able to realize an 80% reduction in claims in only eight months thanks to Digital Ally’s innovative technology.”

“Our mission is to provide our customers with the ultimate liability protection and event recording capabilities, paired with an easy to use to platform,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally. “We are thrilled to continue to be the choice of video recording products for zTrip, the largest taxicab company in North America. We applaud zTrip’s commitment to safety and look forward to a long, successful partnership in the future,” concluded Mr. Ross.

Initiation of Revenue Guidance for Fiscal Year 2020

The Company expects its revenues will exceed $13.5 million for its fiscal year 2020. It bases this guidance on an anticipated increase in revenues during fiscal 2020 from law enforcement customers due to the recently launched EVO-HD in-car video platform and from commercial customers as it develops new market channels. The Company also anticipates the continuation of its increased recurring service revenues.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally ®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include in-car and body cameras, cloud and local management software, and automatic recording technology. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

