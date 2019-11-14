TDK Announces New Series of Compact, High-Performance Disk Varistors

/EIN News/ -- ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDK Corporation today announced the EPCOS Compact S14 AdvanceD-MP series of metal oxide disk varistors that feature smaller dimensions with the same excellent performance as the EPCOS S14 AdvanceD-MP standard series. The disk diameters of the new B72214P2* varistors range from 13 mm to 14 mm, a reduction of approximately 3 mm. Like the standard S14 series, these components offer a maximum surge current capability of 6 kA at 8/20 µs according to IEC 62368-1.

The Compact S14 series covers a wide operating voltage range from 130 to 460 VRMS. The multiple pulse varistors are designed to be used in power supplies as the primary protection against low-level repetitive surge currents. The optimized design results in an improved derating performance over time. All types have UL, CSA, VDE and IEC approval.

Due to compact dimensions and outstanding electrical characteristics, the Compact S14 varistors help design engineers reduce the size of products and are suitable for a wide range of applications. These include switch-mode power supplies, drivers for LED lighting, home appliances and smart meters.

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2019, TDK posted total sales of USD 12.5 billion and employed about 105,000 people worldwide.

