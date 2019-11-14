Zendrive Welcomes John Kramer as New Director of Insurance Sales

Insurance Veteran Tapped to Expand North American Partnerships

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zendrive, a mission-driven company using data and analytics to make roads safer and insurance fairer, today announced John Kramer as Director of Insurance Sales. He brings with him nearly 20 years of insurance experience in underwriting, usage-based insurance, product management, and connected car technology.



“Zendrive is an established leader in driving analytics and research, with the world’s largest driving data set of over 180 billion miles,” said John Kramer. “The company is thinking critically about how to apply its unique, predictive telematics factors and innovative technology solutions to the insurance industry. I’m proud to join such a passionate team powering a modern, data-driven future alongside our insurance provider partners.”

Prior to Zendrive, Kramer established the US presence of The Floow, where he led and managed business strategy and implementation for North America, LATAM and South America. He also served as Director of Business Development and Customer Success at telematics company Octo, where he oversaw program management for over 18 insurance programs in North America. Before joining the telematics space, Kramer spent over a decade in product, pricing and underwriting operations at Nationwide Insurance, where he spearheaded pilot and production usage-based insurance programs.

“Zendrive is bringing insurance into the modern age by allowing providers to price insurance based on real driver behavior,” said Zendrive CEO and Founder, Jonathan Matus. “John joins our team at a pivotal moment and will play a critical role in our efforts to help providers save time and money by abandoning outdated UBI models for more efficient behavior-based insurance. We welcome his unique expertise in the telematics and insurance industries, and are thrilled that he shares our broader vision of leveraging technology to inspire safer driving behavior.”

To learn more about Zendrive’s behavior-based insurance, please visit zendrive.com/for-insurance.

About Zendrive

Zendrive works to make roads safer with data and analytics. Winner of Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 Innovation Technology Award and powered by the world's largest data set of more than 180 billion mobile driving miles, Zendrive uses AI and machine learning to improve driver safety and help insurers accelerate their digital transformation. World-class insurers rely on Zendrive to price risk in real-time, dramatically improving their combined ratios with cutting-edge offerings. Zendrive’s patented algorithms and precise insights help reduce collision risk by 49%, adding millions in revenue to industry-leading partners including Juno, Grupo Sura, and AXA XL. Zendrive was recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2018 and won the 2017 Best Startup in San Francisco award.

Media Contact

LaunchSquad for Zendrive

zendrive@launchsquad.com

415-625-8555



