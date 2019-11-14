Obalon To Present at Two Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN ), a weight loss solutions company focused on commercializing the Obalon Balloon System, the first and only FDA-approved swallowable, gas-filled intra-gastric balloon for weight loss, announces that Bill Plovanic, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present corporate overviews at the following investor conferences:



Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, November 20, 2019, Presentation time 9:10am ET

Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York City

Webcast Available at: http://wsw.com/webcast/stifel18/obln/

Canaccord Genuity Medical Technologies & Diagnostics Forum

Thursday, November 21, 2019, Presentation time 2:00pm ET

The Westin Grand Central Hotel, New York City

Webcast Available at: http://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord37/obln/

Live audio webcasts of the presentation can be accessed through the links above. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following each presentation.

About Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN ) is a San Diego-based company focused on developing and commercializing novel technologies for weight loss. For more information, please visit www.obalon.com .

For Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Bill Plovanic

President & Chief Executive Officer

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

Office: +1 760 607 5103

wplovanic@obalon.com







