Phenom People and FourVision Team to Scale Talent Experience Management Deployments

Partnership provides ease and speed for enterprise-grade implementation

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phenom People , the global leader in Talent Experience Management (TXM), today announced its service implementation partnership with FourVision , a leading HR and talent implementation provider to enable faster and easier experiences when deploying the Phenom TXM platform.



Today’s enterprises expect a tailored deployment service that Phenom People and FourVision provide together. Regardless of client variables, from geography, industry and scale, employers benefit from a seamless implementation on the Phenom TXM platform. Customers also receive additional managed services provided by FourVision including recruitment and HR strategy consulting, technology support, and integration of third-party systems.

FourVision is the leading integrator to implement processes, services and solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, FourVision is committed to deploying global brands from Europe, North America and parts of Asia Pacific on the Phenom TXM platform.

“Our services have become essential to companies’ HR technology stacks,” said Bert Stegeman, CEO at FourVision. “Nowadays, larger organizations want the full talent experience, from inspire to hire to retire. Together with the Phenom Talent Experience Management platform, we’re able to deliver the end-to-end innovation customers require to provide powerful experiences throughout the candidate lifecycle.”

“Enterprise demand for our TXM platform continues to grow exponentially as brands turn to solutions that can deliver consumer-grade experiences across the talent journey. That’s why we are expanding our service implementation partner channel to meet those demands,” said Saumil Gandhi, vice president of Strategic Alliances at Phenom People. “With FourVision enabling an impactful deployment, our customers will now be able to harness the power of next-generation, personalized talent acquisition solutions modified to their unique needs, at speed and scale.”

Phenom People delivers Talent Experience Management, providing companies with a unified solution for: Candidate Experience (Career Site, CMS, University Recruiting, Chatbot), Recruiter Experience (CRM, Campaigns, SMS, AI Insights), Employee Experience (Internal Mobility, Diversity, Career Pathing, Referrals), and Management Experience (Talent Analytics, Succession, Reporting, Forecasting). The Phenom Talent Experience Management platform is built on artificial intelligence (AI), driving personalization, automation and accuracy for candidates, recruiters, employees and management. It eliminates multiple-point solutions, connects with quality candidates and employees through personalized experiences and delivers top talent while driving ROI.

About FourVision

FourVision improves the business life of recruiters, HR & IT professionals. We combine our experience, knowledge and passion for HR and technology to transform your HR process and get the best Talent out of your people. As the Global implementation and development partner for the latest HR solution from Microsoft, Dynamics 365 for Talent, we have completed multiple successful implementations for over a decade worldwide in a variety of industries. FourVision, IT starts with you.



About Phenom People

Phenom People is a global HR technology company with a mission to help a billion people find the right job. We do this through an AI-based SaaS platform called Talent Experience Management.

