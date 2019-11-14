eXp Continues International Expansion, Opens in UK

Dozens of Estate Agents, Former NAEA President Mark Bentley, Top Recruitment Director Ian Dobrin Join at Launch

/EIN News/ -- BELLINGHAM, Wash. and LONDON, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI), today announced eXp is now open for business in the United Kingdom.



“We are thrilled to officially welcome the UK to the eXp family as our first international expansion outside of North America,” said eXp CEO Jason Gesing. “I have spent a lot of time meeting estate agents across the UK and I am always impressed with the professionalism and excitement for the future of real estate that I find here.”

eXp is expanding into the United Kingdom under the leadership of Adam Day, who will lead the company’s expansion and brokerage operations in the country. Day, International Expansion Leader for eXp UK, has been in the local real estate industry since 1997 in various roles, including launching one of the first online estate agencies in the United Kingdom and leading it through an acquisition by the most successful, local property business.

Dozens of estate agents have joined eXp UK from online, hybrid and traditional agency backgrounds as self-employed agents looking to grow the business. Two of the first to join eXp UK were Mark Bentley, the most recent president of the National Association of Estate Agents, and Ian Dobrin, the former internal recruitment director for the largest bricks and mortar estate agency business in the United Kingdom.

“As you can imagine, Mark and Ian had a number of opportunities from various other estate agency businesses, so to have joined us at such an early stage of our business shows that we’ve been putting the right foundations in place. Both Ian and Mark spent a lot of time to make sure that eXp UK is the right business for them to partner with and I’m delighted that they have joined us,” said Day.

“I think if any agent out there has been watching and wondering whether eXp is the right sort of business model to be getting involved with, then you only have to see people of Mark and Ian’s calibre joining, for affirmation that this model can be successful – it adds huge credibility to our business which, in my opinion, is the next evolution of self-employed estate agency where agents can actually create an acceptable work-life balance, as well as earn decent money in return for the work that they do,” continued Day.

eXp empowers its self-employed agents with a range of technology tools and services as well as education and training to help them grow their businesses. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp also offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

“I’ve found Adam to be a breath of fresh air in his approach to how both eXp agents, and the consumer, should be looked after. I was also impressed that only people with good estate agency experience are allowed to join eXp UK and that they must adhere to the NAEA Propertymark and TPO Code of Practice,” said Bentley. “As part of my involvement in the business, I will certainly be encouraging those agents joining eXp UK, to become members of NAEA Propertymark. I’m really looking forward to working with Adam and all of the other agents around the country, and I’d encourage agents who are perhaps watching from afar to get in touch and find out how eXp works.”

The company already has established market share across North America with more than 24,000 agents.

About eXp

eXp is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also houses eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates the VirBELA platform.

eXp, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is the fastest growing real estate brokerage firm in North America with more than 24,000 agents across 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and six Canadian provinces. In addition, the company operates in the United Kingdom. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp’s current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company’s agents and staff.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.exprealty.com .

