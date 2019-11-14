Livongo Study Demonstrates Sustained Blood Pressure Reduction for People Living with Both Diabetes and Hypertension Outside Traditional Care Settings

/EIN News/ -- Findings indicate direct correlation between increased checking frequency, utilization of connected blood pressure monitoring technology, personalized coaching, and improved clinical results

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO), a leading Applied Health Signals company empowering people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, today announced the findings of a study that demonstrated people with both diabetes and high blood pressure who used the Livongo for Hypertension solution and the Livongo for Diabetes solution on an integrated platform saw sustained clinically-significant blood pressure reduction after only four weeks and experienced further improvements after using the program for twelve weeks. In addition, Livongo Members who checked their blood pressure more frequently using Livongo’s connected blood pressure monitoring technology experienced additional improvement for both systolic blood pressure (the top number of a blood-pressure reading) and diastolic blood pressure reduction (the bottom number of a blood-pressure reading). The research findings will be presented on November 16, 2019 at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions being held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



Nearly 20 percent of people living with hypertension report access-to-care challenges1 and are offered little guidance outside of the time they spend in a doctor’s office. Without continued support, many people with high blood pressure do not understand how behavioral and lifestyle changes affect their blood pressure. At home blood pressure monitoring is proven to provide context on care routines, help predict health complications, and allows easier access to remote coaching2 or other clinical interventions.

“This study shows that by providing people with connected technology, insights, access to coaching, and the ability manage their conditions outside of the four walls of the doctor’s office, we can drive sustained outcomes, but even more impressive is that we can document outcomes through our integrated platform across conditions,” said Dr. Bimal R. Shah, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Livongo, Assistant Professor at Duke University School of Medicine, and senior author of the study. “At Livongo, we have one of the largest blood pressure data sets in the consumer digital health industry and this study demonstrates our results at scale. By creating a world-class Member experience, we can effectively improve program utilization, checking frequency, and continue to provide our proven digital and personalized coaching to amplify our impact.”

Livongo Member participants who had starting blood pressure higher than 130/80 mm Hg, saw their systolic blood pressure decline by an average of 10.2 mm Hg at four weeks which was maintained and continued to decrease to a final reduction of 12.7 mmHg by week 12. Multivariable regression analysis identified that age, baseline blood pressure, and frequency of blood pressure readings were associated with a reduction in blood pressure.

The 1,690 Livongo Members had an average age of 54 years and 47 percent of them were women. At study entry, all of them lived with diabetes and 63 percent had blood pressure higher than 130/80 mm Hg, the threshold for a diagnosis of stage 1 high blood pressure according to the revised guideline issued in 2017 by the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association .

All participants received a Livongo for Hypertension blood pressure monitor and cuff that connected wirelessly with Livongo’s smartphone app. After participants measured their blood pressure, the readings were automatically transmitted to Livongo’s Applied Health Signals platform where participants could review their results and get tips on managing their blood pressure through actions such as: quitting smoking, following a healthy eating pattern, getting more physical activity, and reducing their weight. The Livongo app also enabled participants to compare their blood-pressure readings over time, schedule a call with a Livongo health coach, and share their results with family members, friends, or healthcare providers.

About Livongo

Livongo offers a platform to service the whole person and empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, beginning with diabetes and now including hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health. Livongo pioneered the category of Applied Health Signals to offer Members clinically-based insights that make it easier to stay healthy. Livongo’s team of data scientists aggregate and interpret substantial amounts of health data and information to create actionable, personalized and timely health signals delivered to Livongo Members exactly when and where they need them. The Livongo approach delivers better clinical and financial outcomes while creating a different and better experience for people with chronic conditions. For more information, visit: www.livongo.com or engage with Livongo on LinkedIn or Twitter .

