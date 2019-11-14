Paycor Joins Blackbaud Partner Network to Help Nonprofit Organizations Meet Their Mission

Paycor’s Best-In-Class Human Capital Management Solution Helps Blackbaud Nonprofit Customers Simplify Back-Office Challenges to Reach Their Full Potential

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Capital Management (HCM) company Paycor today announced it has joined the Blackbaud Partner Network as a Blackbaud Technology Partner. With this partnership, Paycor joins a network of companies that provide applications and offerings that extend Blackbaud’s (NASDAQ: BLKB) cloud solutions in new ways. With Blackbaud and Paycor, nonprofits can now track time and labor for specific grants and funding sources. Blackbaud customers will receive preferred pricing for Paycor’s HCM software, as well as an API integration directly into Blackbaud.



Blackbaud is the world’s leading cloud software company powering social good. Leading uniquely at the intersection point of technology and social good, Blackbaud provides cloud software, services, expertise, and data intelligence that empower and connect people to drive impact for social good. Blackbaud serves the entire social good community, which includes nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare institutions and the individual change agents that support them.

Paycor empowers leaders to make a difference in their organizations by providing the right technology and industry expertise and insights. In addition, Paycor’s commitment to community is reflected in the company’s Guiding Principles and through Associates’ actions since 1990. This partnership will bring a seamless experience to customers and access to HCM services and technology to help organizations get out of the weeds and focus on their mission.

Supporting Quotes

“We are thrilled to be joining the Blackbaud Partner Network. Blackbaud shares our commitment to the heroes of our communities – nonprofits,” said Raul Villar Jr, Chief Executive Officer at Paycor. “We are able to provide Blackbaud clients with a best-in-class HCM solution that will enhance their business productivity, reduce employee turnover and enable them to fulfill their mission to help the broader community.”

“At Blackbaud, we are committed to supporting and protecting our customers’ missions,” said Vince Menzione, Vice President, Partner Ecosystem and Alliances at Blackbaud. “That support requires working relationships with service-oriented companies like Paycor, that provide a unified experience to customers. With Paycor, our customers can track time and labor spent against grants and funding, allowing them to grow and better serve their missions while taking care of their most important asset – their employees.”

Supporting Resources

About Paycor

More than 30,000 small and medium-sized businesses nationwide trust Paycor to help them engage, manage and develop their people. Paycor is known for delivering the best HCM solution for the mid-market, but what makes us legendary is the total customer experience we provide, from responsive service and user-friendly design to expert partnership and thought leadership. Our unique combination of technology and expertise helps customers streamline every aspect of people management so they can focus on what they know best—their business and their mission. To learn how Paycor can help you make a difference, visit www.paycor.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

MEDIA CONTACT

