Healthcare Heavyweight David Sockel Joins NovuHealth as Chief Revenue Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NovuHealth , the healthcare industry’s leading consumer engagement company, today announced that industry veteran David Sockel has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. Sockel brings 25 years of healthcare experience to NovuHealth, where he will lead sales and business development, marketing, and client services.

“At NovuHealth, we plan to continue our growth in the Medicare, Medicaid and commercial markets with innovative new products and targeted market expansion. David’s vision and leadership will be key to helping us achieve our goals,” said Tom Wicka, NovuHealth CEO and co-founder. “He has successfully led sales, marketing, product development and operations for both entrepreneurial start-ups and global firms. We’re delighted to have him on board and look forward to his valuable contributions to our company.”

“NovuHealth has established itself as the leading consumer engagement firm in healthcare, with a powerful technology platform and a strong track record of successful delivery,” said Sockel. “I’m pleased to join at a time when the need for its offerings is only growing and the opportunity for continued success is so great. NovuHealth provides real, demonstrable and ongoing ROI for its many clients as seen by the strong market receptivity to its innovative solutions.”

Before joining NovuHealth, Sockel was chief commercial officer at Integrated Behavioral Health, responsible for revenue creation, marketing and account management. Prior to that, he was co-founder and chief revenue officer at Connecture, a leading health plan member acquisition, retention, and engagement firm that he successfully took public. Earlier in his career, Sockel was a senior manager for Ernst & Young’s healthcare consulting practice, serving domestic and international payer, provider and government clients.

About NovuHealth

NovuHealth is the leading healthcare consumer engagement company, driven to improve consumer health and health plan performance. NovuHealth motivates consumers to complete high-value healthcare activities by leveraging its sophisticated engagement platform, proven loyalty and behavioral science strategies, and deep industry and regulatory expertise. Headquartered in Minneapolis, NovuHealth has worked with nearly 40 health plans and served nearly 15 million consumers across all 50 states.

