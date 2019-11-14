Cape Fox Corporation Supports Coats for Kids

/EIN News/ -- Ketchikan, Alaska, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year, in an effort to assist the families of Saxman, Alaska, Cape Fox Corporation partnered with the City of Saxman to support the charity Coats for Kids. The mission of this charitable effort is to ensure all the children of Saxman have a warm coat this winter. Each child will be given a brand new coat purchased from donations to Cape Fox Corporation.

This winter, Cape Fox Corporation and the City of Saxman ordered close to $2,000 worth of coats for the children of Saxman, each coat costing less than $50. Applications for coats were due by November 18th from the families in the city. The Coats for Kids program, not affiliated with any other national program, is for all children who are 18 years and younger and who are in school. For children who are younger than four and not in school, parents could make special requests, and the program would make every effort to find them a coat for this winter as well.

This is the first year Cape Fox Corporation has managed and participated in Coats for Kids. The Corporation will be making this program into an annual event each autumn with the idea that “no children in Saxman should go without having a warm coat in winter.” Additionally, Cape Fox Corporation’s newest enterprise, Sweet Mermaids Too Café, a new coffee shop in Saxman, will be donating a portion of all its proceeds throughout the year to Coats for Kids. Employees from the Ketchikan, AK office of Cape Fox Corporation volunteered their time to visit the families who ordered coats and deliver each coat personally. Everyone at Cape Fox Corporation is proud of the money donated for this effort and that we were able to give 40 warm coats to children in Saxman, Alaska this winter.

Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) was formed as part of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971. Cape Fox Corporation is the Alaska Native Corporation for the village of Saxman.

Today, Cape Fox Corporation is comprised of a family of businesses divided between two distinct groups: The Federal Contracting Group and The Commercial Group. Collectively, CFC and its subsidiaries specialize in information technology and cybersecurity; professional services; health care services; marketing; training services; and logistical services.

