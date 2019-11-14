Revulytics and Connor Partner to Provide Data-Driven Software License Compliance and Audit Programs

Strategic Partnership Combines Expertise and Technology to Deliver Path to License Compliance

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass. and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revulytics, Inc. , a leading provider of software usage analytics, and Connor , a global professional services and solutions firm providing high-value software licensing compliance services combined with cutting edge technology solutions, today announced a strategic partnership. With the partnership, Revulytics and Connor customers will benefit from the combined expertise and technology from industry leaders that deliver highly effective, data-driven license compliance and audit programs.



The partnership brings together license compliance technology and services including Revulytics’ Compliance Intelligence data analytics and Connor’s audit services and automated audit and engagement platform to help software vendors generate revenue from the unlicensed use of their software.

“We are thrilled to partner with Connor to further strengthen our customers’ compliance programs and data-driven audits and educate the market on the overall advantages of implementing a strong software license compliance strategy,” said Joseph Noonan, president and CEO, Revulytics. “Revulytics industry-leading infringement analytics and data platform along with Connor’s automated audit engagement processes and services is a powerful combination that will drive new license revenue and success for our customers.”

“The synergies between Connor and Revulytics’ offerings are clearly evident and a great match for any software vendor that is looking to build or grow its data-driven auditing and compliance programs,” said Viresh Chana, founding partner, Connor. “We look forward to working with Revulytics to bring our customers solutions that will help them both monetize their license infringement data and accelerate the growth and efficiency of their compliance programs.”

About Revulytics

Revulytics offers cloud-based software usage analytics that give software producers deep visibility into how their products are being used and misused, providing them with actionable intelligence to generate revenue, optimize product development, and make data-driven decisions across their business. Its compliance analytics solution and turnkey services are used by leading software vendors to increase license revenue and globally reduce software piracy. Its software usage analytics solution provides valuable insight into product usage and environments, enabling product managers and developers to build better products. Revulytics software usage analytics has supported customer compliance programs generating more than $2.4 billion in new license revenue since 2010.

Revulytics is headquartered in Waltham, Mass., USA and serves customers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.revulytics.com , follow us on Twitter ( @revulytics ), or subscribe to our blog .

About Connor

Connor is a global professional services and solutions firm focused on providing high-value software licensing compliance services and technology enablement to customers around the globe. What makes us different from our competitors is expressed in our motto: Unparalleled Experience. Inspired Outcomes. Our team of experts has decades of Big-4 and industry experience in providing clients with innovative compliance and software advisory solutions that have a direct and measurable impact on their bottom line. Learn more at www.connor-consulting.com .

