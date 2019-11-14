Enphase Energy and Vision Solar Team Up to Deliver a Superior Customer Experience

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced that Vision Solar, a full-service renewable energy company with headquarters in Pennsylvania, is leveraging the simplicity and reliability of Enphase products to deliver outstanding customer experiences as it expands its business nationally.



Vision Solar serves residential solar customers in Arizona, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. The company makes the process of adding solar energy seamless by providing a full-service customer experience, from design through architecture, engineering, permitting, installation, and activation. Vision Solar customers can rely on their dedicated solar concierge for information about installation status and timelines, education about their new system’s operation, how to get the most out of the Enphase Enlighten™ energy management platform, and answers to technical and support questions.

“In my experience with over 10,000 solar installations, I have seen and used just about every solar product on the market, and it was not difficult to decide to build our business around Enphase products,” said Jonathan Seibert, CEO of Vision Solar. “The reliability of Enphase microinverters ensures that our customers are happy, and our service team is not overwhelmed with calls. Since we offer both custom module-inverter pairings and Enphase Energized™ AC Modules, our customers have a wide range of choices. We also share our customers’ excitement about the upcoming Enphase Ensemble™ energy management technology, which will drastically advance how we think about home energy management.”

The forthcoming Enphase Ensemble energy management technology is expected to bring a new level of consumer choice to solar customers worldwide. Unlike legacy approaches to hybrid- or multi-mode inverters, solar systems based on Ensemble technology are designed to not require expensive standalone equipment to provide a seamless transition between grid-tied and off-grid operation. Battery storage systems based on Ensemble technology are compatible with Enphase IQ 7™ and IQ 6™ series microinverters, making retrofit upgrades simpler for existing Enphase customers.

“Vision Solar is a great example of how solar installers use Enphase’s energy management products to grow their businesses by simplifying operations and still giving their customers more choices,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. "With our highly reliable, safe, and easy to install products, we help installers spend less time installing and servicing systems, and more time providing a superior customer experience and explaining what Enphase Ensemble technology will make possible.”

To find out more about going solar in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, or Arizona, please visit the Vision Solar website .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized solar with its microinverter technology and produces the world’s only truly integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 23 million microinverters, and over 997,000 Enphase systems have been deployed in 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

