Racefox Running Form Analysis Now Available for Polar H10 Customers

Company is leveraging the world’s leading chest heart-rate monitor to provide real-time audio coaching and insights on improving form and preventing injuries

/EIN News/ -- STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Racefox, the Swedish company helping the world’s runners and skiers improve their performance and prevent injuries, extends its reach by adding the Polar H10 heart rate sensor as a compatible fitness wearable. Athletes with the Polar H10 sensor can now try the Racefox Run Tryout , a free running form analysis. This is the first cost-effective method to do a full-body analysis on running form and asymmetries.

The Polar H10 connects not only to the Racefox App and Polar sports watches but to any Bluetooth or ANT+ compatible smartwatch. Polar H10 is available for purchase both online and in specialty sports and electronic stores around the world. “Polar is delighted that start-ups like Racefox are leveraging Polar products and data to deliver compelling and unique value to athletes. The Polar H10 is known worldwide as the ‘gold standard’ for accuracy making its integration with Racefox particularly meaningful for Racefox athletes. Likewise, courtesy of the Racefox platform, existing Polar H10 athletes can now tap into an entirely new dimension of insight regarding their running and cross-country skiing technique,” says Tom Fowler, President of Polar USA.

“It’s a well-known secret among professional endurance athletes that low intensity heart-rate training benefits race performance. I’ve trained my entire career with Polar, with the majority of my training consists of long low heart-rate sessions,” says Tord Asle Gjerdalen, winner of 2017 and 2018 Visma Ski Classics tours and two-time gold medalist at the cross-country skiing world championships. “Now with real-time movement analysis from Racefox, I can discover when fatigue is causing a breakdown in technique. This usually occurs before hitting my heart-rate thresholds. I am also able to ensure that my strength training workouts are having the desired result by checking my balance report when I cross train running using Racefox Run.”

“We are proud to add the Polar H10, the world’s leading chest sensor, as a compatible wearable,” says Magnus Jonsson, Racefox Founder and CEO. “Chest sensors have the most accurate heart-rate information and through leveraging the accelerometer data can also provide important fully body movement information. It’s exciting that our intelligent AI service can reach a broader audience with the global availability of the Polar H10.

Polar H10 customers can download the app and try Racefox for free. All you need is your phone, headphones and a Polar H10 to get started.

About Racefox

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Racefox improves the performance of world-class athletes and casual runners and skiers with the world’s first real-time digital coach for running and cross-country skiing. In addition, Racefox detects and addresses potential imbalances that may lead to injury. The company was formed in 2013 as a spin-off of the Swedish Institute of Computer Science (SICS) at KTH Royal Institute of Technology. The science behind Racefox combines biomechanics with data science and artificial intelligence, and is the result of the founders’ research at SICS.

For more information, visit https://www.racefox.com/en/home

Follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RacefoxGlobal/

and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/wememove-ab/ .

About Polar:

For over 40 years, Polar has been the innovator of sports technology, helping athletes and coaches achieve peak performance. Polar began with heart rate monitoring but has since expanded into multiple training solutions for elite athletes, coaches and active fitness enthusiasts. Polar remains the trusted performance partner due to our accuracy, reliability and superior experience. Polar’s award-winning product range includes pioneering sports wearables that work elegantly with Polar training apps and cloud services. Headquartered in Finland, Polar is a privately held company that operates in more than 80 countries. Polar products are sold through over 35,000 retailers globally. For more information, please visit polar.com.

Contact

Racefox:

Holly Hagerman

Tel: (801) 373-7888

Email: hollyh@connectmarketing.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.