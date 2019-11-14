Spectral Announces Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral Medical Inc., (TSX: EDT), a Phase III company developing the first treatment for patients with septic shock guided by a companion diagnostic, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Financial Review

Revenue for the three-months ended September 30, 2019 was $534,000 compared to $579,000 for the same three-month period last year. For the nine-months, ended September 30, 2019, revenue was $2,122,000 compared to $1,976,000 in the first nine months of 2018. The increase is due to the completion of certain performance obligations related to the licensing and technology transfer agreement entered into at the end of 2018. The increase was offset, in part, by a reduction in royalty revenue generated from contracts related to the Company’s biological reagents that expired at the end of 2018.

Operating costs for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 were $1,935,000 compared to $1,288,000 for the same period in 2018. Operating costs for the nine-months ended September 30, 2019 were $5,568,000, an increase of $659,000 from $4,909,000. The increase is primarily related to the ramping-up of clinical trial activities and investor relations programs. Operating costs are expected to increase as the Company continues with site start-ups and prepares for patient enrolment in its Tigris trial. The Company continues to maintain a low cost operating structure for its base business operations.

For the three-months ended September 30, 2019, the Company reported a loss of $1,401,000 ($0.006 per share) compared to a loss of $709,000 ($0.003 per share) for the three-months ended September 30, 2018. The loss for the nine-months ended September 30, 2019 was $3,446,000 ($0.015 per share) compared to $2,933,000 ($0.013 per share) for the same nine-month period in the prior year.

The Company concluded the third quarter of 2019 with cash on hand of $2,979,000 compared to $4,368,000 as of December 31, 2018.

The total number of shares outstanding for the Company was 225,816,183 as at September 30, 2019.

About Spectral

Spectral is a Phase III company seeking U.S. FDA approval for its unique product for the treatment of patients with septic shock, Toraymyxin™ (“PMX”). PMX is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin, which can cause sepsis, from the bloodstream and is guided by the Company's Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA™), the only FDA cleared diagnostic for the risk of developing sepsis.

PMX has been approved for therapeutic use in Japan and Europe, and has been used safely and effectively on more than 170,000 patients to date. In March 2009, Spectral obtained the exclusive development and commercial rights in the U.S. for PMX, and in November 2010, signed an exclusive distribution agreement for this product in Canada. Approximately 350,000 patients are diagnosed with severe sepsis and septic shock in North America each year.

Spectral, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Dialco Medical Inc.(“Dialco”), is also commercializing a new proprietary platform, “SAMI”, targeting the renal replacement therapy (“RRT”) market. Dialco is also seeking regulatory approval for “DIMI” which is based on the same RRT platform, but will be intended for home hemodialysis use.

Spectral is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol EDT. For more information, please visit www.spectraldx.com

Spectral Medical Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash 2,979 4,368 Trade and other receivables 307 1,433 Inventories 264 197 Prepayments and other assets 275 192 Contract asset - 126 3,825 6,316 Non-current assets Right-of-use-asset 743 - Property and equipment 341 377 Intangible asset 265 284 Total assets 5,174 6,977 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 688 500 Contract liability 139 107 Current portion of lease liability 75 - 902 607 Non-current liability Lease liability 687 - Total liabilities 1,589 607 Equity Share capital 66,796 66,646 Contributed surplus 7,981 7,981 Share-based compensation 6,124 5,564 Warrants 1,881 1,930 Deficit (79,197 ) (75,751 ) Total equity 3,585 6,370 Total liabilities and equity 5,174 6,977

Spectral Medical Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

For the six-months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for share and per share data)

Three-months ended Nine-months ended 2019 2018 2019 2018 $ $ $ $ Revenue 534 579 2,122 1,976 Expenses Changes in inventories of finished goods and work- in-process 67 13 278 69 Inventory write-down - - - 38 Raw materials and consumables used 107 82 254 207 Salaries and benefits 954 619 2,614 2,523 Consulting and professional fees 423 266 1,064 1,028 Regulatory and investor relations 160 80 437 360 Travel and entertainment 104 16 266 78 Depreciation and amortization 71 57 211 176 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (35 ) 12 70 (10 ) Interest expense on lease liability 8 - 27 - Other expenses 76 143 347 440 1,935 1,288 5,568 4,909 Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (1,401 ) (709 ) (3,446 ) (2,933 ) Basic and diluted loss per common share (0.006 ) (0.003 ) (0.015 ) (0.013 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 225,816,183 225,591,183 225,695,029 218,346,659

Spectral Medical Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

For the nine-months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Issued capital Contributed

surplus Share-based

compensation Warrants Deficit Total equity Number $ $ $ $ $ $ Balance, January 1, 2018 207,459,022 63,225 7,849 4,914 132 (73,262 ) 2,858 Private placement 17,694,661 3,267 - - 1,930 - 5,197 Share options exercised 437,500 154 - (63 ) - - 91 Warrant expiry - - 132 - (132 ) - - Loss and comprehensive loss for the period - - - - - (2,933 ) (2,933 ) Share-based compensation - - - 740 - - 740 Balance, September 30, 2018 225,591,183 66,646 7,981 5,591 1,930 (76,195 ) 5,953 Loss and comprehensive loss for the period - - - - - 444 444 Share-based compensation - - - (27 ) - - (27 ) Balance, December 31, 2018 225,591,183 66,646 7,981 5,564 1,930 (75,751 ) 6,370 Balance, January 1, 2019 225,591,183 66,646 7,981 5,564 1,930 (75,751 ) 6,370 Warrants exercised 225,000 150 - - (49 ) - 101 Loss and comprehensive loss for the period - - - - - (3,446 ) (3,446 ) Share-based compensation - - - 560 - - 560 Balance, September 30, 2019 225,816,183 66,796 7,981 6,124 1,881 (79,197 ) 3,585

Spectral Medical Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the nine-months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2019 2018 $ $ Cash flows provided by (used in) Operating activities Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (3,446 ) (2,933 ) Adjustments for: Depreciation on right-of-use asset 70 - Depreciation on property and equipment 122 157 Amortization of intangible asset 19 19 Interest expense on lease liability 27 - Share-based compensation 560 740 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 7 - Changes in items of working capital : Trade and other receivables 1,126 377 Inventories (67 ) (98 ) Prepayments and other assets (83 ) (120 ) Contract asset 126 (126 ) Trade and other payables 188 (171 ) Contract liability 32 26 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (1,319 ) (2,129 ) Investing activities Property and equipment expenditures (93 ) (41 ) Net cash used in investing activities (93 ) (41 ) Financing activities Proceeds from private placement - 5,308 Transaction costs paid - (111 ) Lease liability payments (78 ) - Share options exercised - 91 Warrants exercised 101 - Net cash provided by financing activities 23 5,288 (Decrease) increase in cash (1,389 ) 3,118 Cash, beginning of period 4,368 1,449 Cash, end of period 2,979 4,567



