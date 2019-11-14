There were 901 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,464 in the last 365 days.

Spectral Announces Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral Medical Inc., (TSX: EDT), a Phase III company developing the first treatment for patients with septic shock guided by a companion diagnostic, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Financial Review

Revenue for the three-months ended September 30, 2019 was $534,000 compared to $579,000 for the same three-month period last year. For the nine-months, ended September 30, 2019, revenue was $2,122,000 compared to $1,976,000 in the first nine months of 2018. The increase is due to the completion of certain performance obligations related to the licensing and technology transfer agreement entered into at the end of 2018. The increase was offset, in part, by a reduction in royalty revenue generated from contracts related to the Company’s biological reagents that expired at the end of 2018.

Operating costs for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 were $1,935,000 compared to $1,288,000 for the same period in 2018. Operating costs for the nine-months ended September 30, 2019 were $5,568,000, an increase of $659,000 from $4,909,000. The increase is primarily related to the ramping-up of clinical trial activities and investor relations programs. Operating costs are expected to increase as the Company continues with site start-ups and prepares for patient enrolment in its Tigris trial. The Company continues to maintain a low cost operating structure for its base business operations.

For the three-months ended September 30, 2019, the Company reported a loss of $1,401,000 ($0.006 per share) compared to a loss of $709,000 ($0.003 per share) for the three-months ended September 30, 2018. The loss for the nine-months ended September 30, 2019 was $3,446,000 ($0.015 per share) compared to $2,933,000 ($0.013 per share) for the same nine-month period in the prior year.

The Company concluded the third quarter of 2019 with cash on hand of $2,979,000 compared to $4,368,000 as of December 31, 2018.

The total number of shares outstanding for the Company was 225,816,183 as at September 30, 2019.

About Spectral

Spectral is a Phase III company seeking U.S. FDA approval for its unique product for the treatment of patients with septic shock, Toraymyxin™ (“PMX”). PMX is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin, which can cause sepsis, from the bloodstream and is guided by the Company's Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA™), the only FDA cleared diagnostic for the risk of developing sepsis.

PMX has been approved for therapeutic use in Japan and Europe, and has been used safely and effectively on more than 170,000 patients to date. In March 2009, Spectral obtained the exclusive development and commercial rights in the U.S. for PMX, and in November 2010, signed an exclusive distribution agreement for this product in Canada. Approximately 350,000 patients are diagnosed with severe sepsis and septic shock in North America each year.

Spectral, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Dialco Medical Inc.(“Dialco”), is also commercializing a new proprietary platform, “SAMI”, targeting the renal replacement therapy (“RRT”) market. Dialco is also seeking regulatory approval for “DIMI” which is based on the same RRT platform, but will be intended for home hemodialysis use.

Spectral is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol EDT. For more information, please visit www.spectraldx.com

Forward-looking statement

Information in this news release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Implicit in this information, particularly in respect of the future outlook of Spectral and anticipated events or results, are assumptions based on beliefs of Spectral's senior management as well as information currently available to it. While these assumptions were considered reasonable by Spectral at the time of preparation, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that actual results are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the availability of funds and resources to pursue R&D projects, the successful and timely completion of clinical studies, the ability of Spectral to take advantage of business opportunities in the biomedical industry, the granting of necessary approvals by regulatory authorities as well as general economic, market and business conditions, and could differ materially from what is currently expected.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this statement.

Spectral Medical Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  September 30, 2019     December 31, 2018  
  $     $  
       
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash 2,979     4,368  
Trade and other receivables 307     1,433  
Inventories 264     197  
Prepayments and other assets 275     192  
Contract asset -     126  
  3,825     6,316  
Non-current assets      
Right-of-use-asset 743     -  
Property and equipment 341     377  
Intangible asset 265     284  
Total assets 5,174     6,977  
       
Liabilities      
Current liabilities      
Trade and other payables 688     500  
Contract liability 139     107  
Current portion of lease liability 75     -  
  902     607  
Non-current liability      
Lease liability 687     -  
Total liabilities 1,589     607  
       
Equity      
Share capital 66,796     66,646  
Contributed surplus 7,981     7,981  
Share-based compensation 6,124     5,564  
Warrants 1,881     1,930  
Deficit (79,197 )   (75,751 )
Total equity 3,585     6,370  
       
Total liabilities and equity 5,174     6,977  

Spectral Medical Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
For the six-months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018
(Unaudited)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for share and per share data)

  Three-months ended   Nine-months ended  
  2019   2018   2019   2018  
   $    $    $    $  
         
Revenue 534   579   2,122   1,976  
         
Expenses        
Changes in inventories of finished goods and work- in-process 67   13   278   69  
Inventory write-down -   -   -   38  
Raw materials and consumables used 107   82   254   207  
Salaries and benefits 954   619   2,614   2,523  
Consulting and professional fees 423   266   1,064   1,028  
Regulatory and investor relations 160   80   437   360  
Travel and entertainment 104   16   266   78  
Depreciation and amortization 71   57   211   176  
Foreign exchange loss (gain) (35 ) 12   70   (10 )
Interest expense on lease liability 8   -   27   -  
Other expenses 76   143   347   440  
  1,935   1,288   5,568   4,909  
         
         
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (1,401 ) (709 ) (3,446 ) (2,933 )
         
Basic and diluted loss per common share (0.006 ) (0.003 ) (0.015 ) (0.013 )
         
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 225,816,183   225,591,183   225,695,029   218,346,659  

Spectral Medical Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
For the nine-months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018
(Unaudited)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  Issued capital Contributed
surplus		 Share-based
compensation		   Warrants   Deficit   Total equity  
  Number $ $ $   $   $   $  
Balance, January 1, 2018 207,459,022 63,225 7,849 4,914   132   (73,262 ) 2,858  
Private placement 17,694,661 3,267 - -   1,930   -   5,197  
Share options exercised 437,500 154 - (63 ) -   -   91  
Warrant expiry - - 132 -   (132 ) -   -  
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period - - - -   -   (2,933 ) (2,933 )
Share-based compensation - - - 740   -   -   740  
Balance, September 30, 2018 225,591,183 66,646 7,981 5,591   1,930   (76,195 ) 5,953  
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period - - - -   -   444   444  
Share-based compensation - - - (27 ) -   -   (27 )
Balance, December 31, 2018 225,591,183 66,646 7,981 5,564   1,930   (75,751 ) 6,370  
               
Balance, January 1, 2019 225,591,183 66,646 7,981 5,564   1,930   (75,751 ) 6,370  
Warrants exercised 225,000 150 - -   (49 ) -   101  
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period - - - -   -   (3,446 ) (3,446 )
Share-based compensation - - - 560   -   -   560  
Balance, September 30, 2019 225,816,183 66,796 7,981 6,124   1,881   (79,197 ) 3,585  

Spectral Medical Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the nine-months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018
(Unaudited)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  2019    2018   
  $   $  
Cash flows provided by (used in)    
     
Operating activities    
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (3,446 ) (2,933 )
Adjustments for:    
Depreciation on right-of-use asset 70   -  
Depreciation on property and equipment 122   157  
Amortization of intangible asset 19   19  
Interest expense on lease liability 27   -  
Share-based compensation 560   740  
Loss on disposal of property and equipment 7   -  
Changes in items of working capital :    
Trade and other receivables 1,126   377  
Inventories (67 )   (98 )
Prepayments and other assets (83 ) (120 )
Contract asset 126   (126 )
Trade and other payables 188   (171 )
Contract liability 32   26  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (1,319 ) (2,129 )
     
Investing activities    
Property and equipment expenditures (93 ) (41 )
Net cash used in investing activities  (93 ) (41 )
     
Financing activities    
Proceeds from private placement -   5,308  
Transaction costs paid -   (111 )
Lease liability payments (78 ) -  
Share options exercised -   91  
Warrants exercised 101   -  
Net cash provided by financing activities 23   5,288  
     
(Decrease) increase in cash (1,389 ) 3,118  
     
Cash, beginning of period 4,368   1,449  
Cash, end of period 2,979   4,567  

 

