Nurix Therapeutics Announces Key Management Additions

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., a company developing therapies that control disease-causing proteins, today announced the appointment of Dr. Christine Ring as the company’s general counsel, Dr. Cristiana Guiducci as vice president of immunology and oncology research and Ms. Jean Chang as vice president, clinical program management and asset strategy. In addition, Nurix announced the promotion of Dr. Gwenn Hansen, Ph.D. to senior vice president, research.



“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Ring, Dr. Guiducci and Ms. Chang to our team and to congratulate Dr. Hansen on her new leadership role at Nurix,” said Arthur T. Sands, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer of Nurix. “Dr. Ring has extensive experience in intellectual property, drug development and commercialization in the biotechnology industry. Dr. Guiducci has successfully led discovery efforts in immuno-oncology, identifying drug candidates for cancer and autoimmune disease. Ms. Chang’s management and business skills will be invaluable as we advance multiple programs into the clinic and position them for successful commercialization. The combined talents of our expanded executive team will serve Nurix well as we endeavor to bring breakthrough drugs to patients.”

Dr. Ring joins Nurix Therapeutics after holding multiple positions assisting companies to protect intellectual property, engage in licensing transactions, raise capital and transition from private to public status. Prior to joining Nurix, Dr. Ring was senior vice president, legal at Dermira, Inc. Before that, she was senior vice president of technology, strategy and licensing at Amyris, Inc. She holds a J.D. from Hastings College of the Law, a Ph.D. in pharmaceutical chemistry from the University of California, San Francisco, and an A.B. in biophysics from the University of California, Berkeley.

Dr. Guiducci has more than 15 years of industry experience focused in the area of oncology and immunology drug discovery research. Prior to joining Nurix, Dr. Guiducci was the vice president of oncology research at Dynavax Technologies where she directed all foundational research leading to the development of the Dynavax immuno-oncology assets. Prior to her work in oncology, she directed the discovery and characterization of drug candidates for autoimmune diseases at Dynavax. Dr. Guiducci received her bachelor and master’s degrees in molecular biology from University of Rome, Italy and her Ph.D. in immunology from the Open University of London, UK. She completed her post-doctoral training at National Tumor Institute in Milan, Italy.

Ms. Chang has extensive experience in drug development and commercialization at all phases of development. Prior to joining Nurix, she was oncology project lead and vice president corporate development at Dynavax Technologies. In this role she was responsible for strategic leadership for the company’s immuno-oncology pipeline and for identifying and accessing technologies to advance its oncology programs, including establishing and managing key clinical stage collaborations with pharmaceutical partners. Ms. Chang has led marketing and new product planning for therapeutics in various disease areas including central nervous system, HIV, hepatitis B, rare diseases and autoimmune diseases and was instrumental in the successful commercial launches of Hepsera®, Ceredase®, Cerezyme® and Savella®. She previously worked at Gilead Sciences, Chiron, Cypress Bioscience, Corgentech and Anesiva, and led European marketing and global commercial operations for Genzyme. She received her A.B. in biology from Smith College.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics develops therapies that control disease-causing proteins. Nurix’s pipeline is focused on developing drug treatments for hematologic cancers and immune-mediated diseases including immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer. Nurix was founded by internationally recognized experts in E3 ligase biology and immunology and is funded by leading life science investors Third Rock Ventures and The Column Group. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit http://www.nurixtx.com .

