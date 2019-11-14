Duluth Holdings Enters Tennessee with Two New Stores

60th Store in Franklin and 61th Store in Knoxville

/EIN News/ -- MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) (“Duluth Trading”) (NASDAQ: DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories, today announced the grand openings of its 60th store in Franklin, Tennessee located at 1725 Galleria Blvd. on November 14th, and its 61st store in Knoxville, Tennessee, located at 116 N. Cedar Bluff Road on November 15th.



“We are excited to bring our unique retail experience and solution-based apparel to Tennessee,” said Steve Schlecht, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Duluth Trading. “Our two new Duluth Trading stores are well located to serve our many customers throughout the state. Franklin is located just south of Nashville, home to historical attractions and a lively music scene. Knoxville is a vibrant city in the eastern region of Tennessee. We are looking forward to greeting many of our Duluth Trading brand fans at these back-to-back grand openings.”

Both stores will host several events to celebrate their respective grand openings. At the Franklin store on Thursday, November 14th, there will be an official ribbon cutting ceremony at 9:45 a.m. Central Time with Duluth Trading management and local dignitaries on hand to do the honors. At 10:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Central Time, there will be Lumberjack Shows to welcome our customers. At the Knoxville location on Friday, November 15th, there will be an official ribbon cutting ceremony at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time followed by Lumberjack Shows at 10:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Duluth Trading is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done. We provide our customers an engaging and entertaining experience. Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and our products are sold exclusively through our content-rich website, catalogs, and “store like no other” retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our “No Bull Guarantee” - if it’s not right, we’ll fix it. Visit our website at www.duluthtrading.com .

