Premier Health Announces Binding Term Sheet to Acquire Livecare

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health Group (CSE: PHGI, OTCQB: PHGRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “Premier Health”), a Company focused on developing innovative approaches that combine human skill-based expertise with emerging technologies for the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce it has signed a binding LOI to acquire all of the outstanding securities of Livecare Health Canada Inc. (Livecare).

Livecare is a Canadian Telehealth company founded and operated by physicians dedicated to giving patients access to quality, real-time healthcare, regardless of where they are located. They offer digital technologies that connect Doctors & Allied Health Care Providers to their Patients via secure, encrypted, face-to-face video and messaging. In addition to their telemedicine platform, they offer kindredPHR – a personalized health record used for storing, managing, and sharing your health information. Thus enabling patients access to manage their own care and share amongst their multiple healthcare providers.

With a track record providing health solutions to rural communities, remote work camps and First Nations communities, Livecare’s technology has proven to be a key enabler for sustainable health in geographically disperse populations. Their virtual health solution is an industry leader in enabling patients to access health information and the care they need on their terms. With digital tools designed for adoption by physicians and health organizations, Livecare aims to be a key player supporting the digitization of health and empowerment of patients. Additionally, they provide a white labelled enterprise platform for national health companies.

“We are excited about this opportunity to leverage Livecare’s existing partnerships and technology," said Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of Premier Health. “Livecare has been a pioneer in telemedicine and their knowledge and relationships will be invaluable to our plans moving forward. A key aspect of integration includes their workflow for video consults, specializing in real time assessments with devices like bluetooth enabled stethoscopes and otoscopes for physical examination of patients remotely. Having tested the devices in my own practice, I was impressed with the quality of care I was able to provide from a distance, whether it was listening to a heartbeat or performing an ear exam.”

Terms of the Acquisition

In consideration for the purchase of all of the outstanding Livecare securities, Premier will pay to the Livecare shareholders a total consideration of up to $3 million as follows: (i) an aggregate of $1.8 million payable in commons shares of Premier at a deemed price per share of $0.40 and (ii) the assumption of up to a maximum of $1.20 million in debt. In the event the debt is less than $1.20 million, any difference will be allocated to the equity portion.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including the execution of a definitive acquisition agreement and receipt of Canadian Securities Exchange approval.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Dr. Essam Hamza, MD"

Chief Executive Officer

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a Canadian company that is strategically poised to take advantage of business opportunities in the global health care industry. We are focused on innovative health care approaches that combine human skill-based expertise with emerging technologies. In conjunction with its subsidiary Cloud Practice, which offers SAAS based health technology solutions including a cloud based Electronic Medical Records (EMR) software, medical billing software and an online patient portal, the Company is developing proprietary technology to deliver quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI). We currently have a combined ecosystem of 290 clinics, over 3000 licensed practitioners and almost 3 million registered patients. The Premier Health team has deep clinical, operational and financial expertise and a passion for improving healthcare for all patients.

About Livecare

Livecare is a Canadian company founded and operated by Doctors dedicated to giving patients access to quality, real-time healthcare, regardless of where they are located. By offering patients the option to use Telehealth, wait and travel times are decreased or eliminated completely, allowing for invaluable timely diagnosis and triage. Livecare’s mission is to develop and implement self-sustaining patient centered community and international telemedicine programs. Livecare aims to provide health care access to all patients, increase the quality of health delivery by providing timely diagnosis and treatment, and reduce the expense to patients, communities, insurance providers and employers by avoiding needless travel costs and absent work days for primary and specialty medical services.

