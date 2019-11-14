Cambrex Wins Third API Development Award at CPhI Worldwide

/EIN News/ -- EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambrex Corporation (NYSE: CBM), the leading small molecule company providing drug substance, drug product and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle, has won the ‘Excellence in Pharma: API Development’ category at the annual CPhI Pharma Awards, which took place at a Gala Dinner at CPhI Worldwide in Frankfurt on November 5th. This marks the third time that Cambrex has won the category in the past 4 years, having previously won in 2016 and 2017. The Company was also judged ‘highly commended’ in the same category in 2018.



The winning entry, for the company’s crystallization screening and process development service, highlighted a peptide crystallization project bridging the gap between the laboratory and manufacturing plant, providing a controlled, robust and scalable crystallization process.

Cambrex’s advanced expertise and innovative approach to peptide crystallization allowed for the delivery of a robust, scalable and transferable process affording effective isolation and batch-to-batch consistency and reducing the cost of the purification and manufacturing process. The development also resulted in a crystalline solid form of the peptide, which showed enhanced physical properties and allowed for improvements to be made in downstream processing.

“We thank the judges and our industry peers for this unprecedented third API Development award,” commented Hayley Reece, Executive Director, Technical Services at Cambrex Edinburgh. She added, “This project was undertaken at our Edinburgh site, which is a world-leader in providing solid form development services for drug substance and drug product and where we recently announced a strategic expansion, to enable us to serve more customers in the solid-state screening and crystallization process development market.”

Established in 2004, the CPhI Pharma Awards are among the most prestigious recognitions within the pharmaceutical industry. The awards celebrate thinkers and creators breaking new ground and strongly advocate companies committed to driving the industry forward.

