Angolan President leaves Rome

Rome, ANGOLA, November 14 - The Angolan President, João Lourenço, left Rome (Italy) this Thursday back to Luanda, after two days of state visit to the Vatican, at the invitation of Pope Francis.,

In an interview with Vatican Radio, during his visit, João Lourenço stressed that the ongoing reforms in the country are irreversible and reaffirmed the need to continue the fight against corruption and nepotism.

The President of the Republic addressed words of appreciation to Angolans abroad and encouraged their "return to the true homeland."

Aftermath

The official visit of the Angolan President to the Vatican, in addition to meeting with Pope Francis, allowed the signing of three agreements in the area of ​​energy, chiefly for oil exploration.

Another gain is the donation of five million dollars from ENI to the Ministry of Health for the training of doctors, as well as the signing of a memorandum of understanding between ENI's Executive President, Claudio Descalzi, and representatives of the Angolan Government.

On the sidelines of the visit, the President of the Republic spoke to the Vatican Radio and had a surprise meeting with the Portuguese President, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

The meeting between the two statesmen took place after Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa addressed a reception to the Portuguese community in Italy, at the residence of the Portuguese ambassador in Rome, Pedro Nuno Bártolo.

João Lourenço, who was accompanied on this trip by the First Lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, placed a wreath on the grave of the first ambassador of the Kongo kingdom to the Holy See, Dom António Manuel Nvunda.

The Head of State also visited the main monuments of the Vatican and the Sistine Chapel in particular. The place is known for hosting the conclave, a process by which a new Pope is chosen.

On the last day of his visit, João Lourenço received in audience the Executive President of ENI, Claudio Descalzi.

The Italian oil company has been present in Angola since 1980 and has a current daily production of 145,000 barrels of oil.

