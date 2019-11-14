Angola welcomes UN recommendations on human rights

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 14 - The Angolan Government welcomed on Wednesday the recommendations made by the 110 member states of the United Nations Human Rights Council during the 34th session of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group.,

The recommendations were made during the final considerations regarding the preliminary adoption of the Implementation Report of the III Cycle of Universal Periodic Assessment, held Tuesday in Geneva, Switzerland.

According to the secretary of State for Human Rights and Citizenship, Ana Celeste Januário, who was speaking at the Palace of Nations in Geneva, Angola considers very valuable and constructive the remarks and recommendations presented by the UN Universal Periodic Review (UPR).

Ana Januario explained that the suggestions would contribute to the strengthening of national mechanisms for the promotion and protection of human rights, many of which are in line with Angola’s 2018-2020 National Development Plan.

Angolan Foreign minister Manuel Augusto said the promotion and protection of Human Rights is a permanent challenge to the Angolan government, which has registered significant improvements, especially with beginning a new political cycle, initiated in 2017 by President João Lourenço.

Manuel Augusto underlined that the Human Development Index, which went from 0.532 in 2015 to 0.581 in 2018, reflects a considerable increase, being among the most representative indicators of progress made in human rights in Angola.

Angola is a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council for period 2018-2020. It had also been a member from 2007-2010 and 2010-2013 terms.

