GBT - AI Technology To Be Implemented Within Epsilon Program

Goal of Ensuring Ultimate Microchips Reliability

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”), a company specializing in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies, including its GopherInsight™ wireless mesh network technology platform and its Avant! AI, for both mobile and fixed solutions, announced that it is implementing its Avant! AI technology within Epsilon EDA (Electronic Design Automation) program with the goal of achieving increased reliability for microchips.

Avant! AI will be trained with IC (Integrated Circuit) reliability models, based on physics-of-failure mechanisms. These models will be classified for a wide variety of microchips types, among them microcontrollers, microprocessors, memories, power ICs and others. The system will read the microchip's specifications and define reliability analysis to be automatically tested by Epsilon. As the design moves forward and a more physical layout is produced, the system will adapt to identify weak spots, predicting potential reliability failures due to physics phenomena like Negative Bias Temperature Instability (NBTI), Electromigration (EM), Hot Carrier Injection (HCI) and Time Dependent Dielectric Breakdown (TDDB). The system is targeting a chip's reliability prediction to be addressed during early design stages, making correction easier. It is the goal that Epsilon will be able to provide a wide range of reliability predictions, ensuring reliable operation and efficient power consumption. Epsilon will predict, test and validate signals at risk. When potential failures are identified, Epsilon will perform an Auto-Correct to resolve the issue. It is the goal of Epsilon to ensure that microchips will not overheat and fail due to excessive power consumption or faulty design. GBT believes that its reliability predictions, early addressing and auto-correction will become a key player when designing modern chips, especially for high reliability demand fields like military, aviation/space and medicine.

"We identified the EDA field, a modern domain used to design integrated circuits (ICs), that we believe can significantly benefit from our AI technology," stated Danny Rittman, GBT’s CTO. "One of the major problems with our today's advanced chips, is their reliability. If a chip is not going through accurate electrical design for reliability, it can overheat, perform poorly or fail. We are now focused on enabling our analysis and auto-correction program, Epsilon, with the capability of predicting potential inner-chip nets that may overheat, cause poor performance or failure over time. Using our Avant! AI deep learning technology within Epsilon, the program will constantly monitor the chip's design as it evolves, alerting about potential risks. Furthermore, by user permission, Epsilon will be able to perform Auto-Correction for the at-risk signals, creating a Correct-By-Construction chip design environment. Avant! will perform an over-time analysis prediction to indicate how long failure(s) may take for critical nets. This will enable IC design houses to work more efficiently with customer budgets, knowing a chip's life span. Using Avant! AI for the IC reliability domain will ensure high reliability and performance ICs which are particularly crucial for areas like aviation, space exploration, military and medicine, where human lives depend on integrated circuits operation."

About GBT Technologies Inc.

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) ( http://gopherprotocol.com/ ) is a development-stage company which considers itself a native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technology platforms. Gopher has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that, when commercialized, will include smart microchips, mobile and security applications and protocols, and supporting cloud software. Gopher’s system envisions the creation of a global mesh network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT envisions this system as a low-cost, secure, private mesh network between any enabled devices, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

https://www.avant-ai.net

About GBT Technologies, S.A.

GBT Technologies, S.A., a private Costa Rican corporation (GBT - http://gbttechnologies.com/ ) is a development-stage company in the business of the strategic management of BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) digital communications processing for enterprises and startups; distributed ledger technology development, AI development and fintech software development and applications.

https://aggregatorv2.genesisexchange.io (New Beta Version)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov ). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:

Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO

GBT Technologies Inc.

Media: press@gopherprotocol.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.