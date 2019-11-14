Copa Airlines Relies on Radware Cloud Security for Smooth Cybersecurity Operation of its Web Properties

Copa Airlines Relies on Radware Cloud WAF and Cloud DDoS Solutions to Help Provide Its Passengers with a Secure Online Experience

/EIN News/ -- MAHWAH, N.J., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, helps Copa Airlines to successfully protect its main website. Radware’s Cloud WAF and Cloud DDoS solutions defend Copa Airlines’ public website and its subdomains against a wide range of attacks to the network and application layer to deliver a secure customer experience.



Two years ago, the airline’s frequent flyer program website experienced persistent Denial of Service attacks. Copa required more robust and advanced cybersecurity capabilities, so the company turned to Radware.

Radware provided Copa Airlines with a fully managed Cloud WAF and Cloud DDoS solution that was customized to incorporate policies specific to Copa Airline’s security needs. The solution works in tandem to protect the airline’s main website and frequent flyer loyalty program sites, as well as its network infrastructure. As a result, the company’s applications operate more efficiently and effectively, without negative impact to customer experience resulting from security incidents.

Alex Tarte, Copa Airline’s Information Security and Risk Manager / CISO explained, “Security is part of our DNA at Copa Airlines. Whether that takes the form of our passenger’s physical safety or the protection of their personal information, we treat security as a core value. This certainly extends to our IT infrastructure. Maintaining a balance between customer experience and security can be tricky, but we have a strong cybersecurity program. Adding Radware’s WAF and DDoS services as the foundation of our operations was frictionless. We didn’t have to deploy hardware. We just configured our DNS and began monitoring! We can handle large traffic volumes without any negative impact to our customer experience. It’s hassle-free.”

“We know that operational security is part of Copa Airline’s corporate DNA, which is why we worked diligently alongside their in-house experts to deploy an agile, transparent cloud security solution customized to their needs,” said Haim Zelikovsky, Vice President of Cloud Business for Radware.

Radware’s Cloud WAF provides continuously adaptive web security protection, while Radware’s Cloud DDoS delivers the widest security coverage with the most accurate detection and shortest time to protection from today’s most dynamic and constantly evolving DDoS threats.

