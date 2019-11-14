The Europe AI chip market accounted for US$ 1.25 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.0% over the forecast period 2019–2027, to account for US$ 16.04 Bn in 2027

The considerable investments in artificial intelligence chip start-ups are anticipated to boost the market growth. Real-time consumer behavior insights and increased operational efficiency are driving the adoption of AI across industries that are further driving the growth of the AI chip market.

Moreover, the integration of AI chips in edge devices is expected to boost the AI chip market growth in the forecast period. With AI accelerators evolving at an unprecedented rate, new hardware platforms are being optimized to facilitate greater autonomy to edge devices such as mobiles, embedded, and internet of things (IoT) devices. The proliferation of smartphone-embedded AI processors by tech giants like Apple, Samsung, and Google is already gaining traction and driving the growth of AI chip market in edge devices. AI robotics is another noteworthy application of artificial intelligence, which is driving the growth of AI chips in self-driving cars, drones, smart appliances, and industrial IoT. Major companies such as NVIDIA, Apple, Google, Huawei, and Intel in the AI chip market for edge devices are showing interest as well as investing in edge inferencing. With all these developments, it is expected that edge computing is going to be the growth driver for future adoption of AI chips.

The AI chip market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of various industries, and the competitive dynamics in the market is anticipated to change during the coming years.In addition to this, numerous initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the AI chip market further.



For instance, technological advancements are moving at a fast pace, especially in case of adoption of artificial intelligence.The governments of various European countries are concerned with the legal and privacy implications of artificial intelligence and its applications.



Many countries have raised their concerns for the liability and responsibility if any unwanted occurrence happens because of artificial intelligence; whether it is a manufacturer, developer, controller, or even a robot. The European countries are closely monitoring the developments related to artificial intelligence and machine learning technology and also planning to outline regulations/guidelines for the holistic development of AI and other related technologies.

Based on the segment, the data center segment of the AI chip market will lead the European market in 2018 with a market share.However, this segment is expected to lose its dominance during the forecast period.



AI chips in data centers are used for both training and inference purposes.Training is a process in which AI algorithms analyze the data, learn, and then use that information to respond to real-world problems.



AI algorithms analyze a huge amount of data during the training process.To help developers in shortening their AI technology development processes, chip manufacturers should not only focus on increasing processor performance but also to provide an entire ecosystem that includes hardware, framework, and other supportive tools.



Inference on data center/cloud has become necessary for the successful deployment of AI applications. This is mainly because machine learning models are highly complex algorithms and require inference, which is compute intensive and not suitable for edge devices. To meet inference demands, the data center/ cloud servers require robust capability. For this cloud, companies are opting for FPGAs as their top choice.

The overall AI chip market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the AI chip market.



It also provides an overview and forecast for the AI chip market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the Europe region.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the AI chip market. Some of the players present in AI chip market are Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Alphabet Inc. (Google), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Xilinx, Inc.

