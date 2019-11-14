Global Plasterboard Industry
Plasterboard market worldwide is projected to grow by US$8. 9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 5%. Standard, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plasterboard Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799370/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.3 Billion by the year 2025, Standard will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$315.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$269.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Standard will reach a market size of US$337.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Ahlstrom-Munksjo; Armstrong World Industries, Inc.; Atiskan Gypsum Products Co.Inc.; AYHACO Gypsum Products Manufacturing; Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd.; Boral Ltd.; Compagnie De Saint-Gobain SA; Etex SA; Fletcher Building Limited; Georgia-Pacific LLC; Gyprock; Gypsemna Co. LLC; Gypsum Management and Supply, Inc.; Gyptec Ibérica; Jason Plasterboard Co.Ltd.; Knauf Gips KG; LafargeHolcim Ltd.; MADA Gypsum Company; National Gypsum Company; Siniat Ltd.; TAI SHAN GYPSUM CO., LTD; Tanzania Gypsum Limited (Tanzania); USG Corporation; Yoshino Gypsum Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799370/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Plasterboard Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Plasterboard Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Plasterboard Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Plasterboard Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Standard (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Standard (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Standard (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Fire-Resistant (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Fire-Resistant (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Fire-Resistant (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Sound-insulated (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Sound-insulated (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Sound-insulated (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Moisture-Resistant (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Moisture-Resistant (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Moisture-Resistant (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Thermal (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Thermal (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Thermal (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Other Types (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Other Types (Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Residential (End-use) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Residential (End-use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Residential (End-use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Non-residential (End-use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Non-residential (End-use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Non-residential (End-use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Plasterboard Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 28: United States Plasterboard Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Plasterboard Market in the United States by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Plasterboard Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Plasterboard Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Plasterboard Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: Plasterboard Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Plasterboard Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Plasterboard Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Plasterboard Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 37: Canadian Plasterboard Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Plasterboard Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-use for
2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Plasterboard Market Share Analysis by
End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Plasterboard: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 41: Plasterboard Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Plasterboard Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Plasterboard in US$ Million by End-use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Japanese Plasterboard Market in US$ Million by
End-use: 2009-2017
Table 45: Plasterboard Market Share Shift in Japan by End-use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Plasterboard Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Plasterboard Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Plasterboard Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Plasterboard in US$ Million by
End-use: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Plasterboard Market Review in China in US$ Million by
End-use: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Plasterboard Market Share Breakdown by
End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Plasterboard Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 52: European Plasterboard Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Plasterboard Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: European Plasterboard Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Plasterboard Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 56: Plasterboard Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Plasterboard Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Plasterboard Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-use: 2018-2025
Table 59: Plasterboard Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: European Plasterboard Market Share Analysis by
End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 61: Plasterboard Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: French Plasterboard Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Plasterboard Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Plasterboard Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by End-use: 2018-2025
Table 65: French Plasterboard Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-use: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Plasterboard Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 67: Plasterboard Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: German Plasterboard Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Plasterboard Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Plasterboard Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Plasterboard Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Plasterboard Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Plasterboard Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Plasterboard Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Plasterboard Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Italian Demand for Plasterboard in US$ Million by
End-use: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Plasterboard Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
End-use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Plasterboard Market Share Breakdown by
End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Plasterboard: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: Plasterboard Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Plasterboard Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Plasterboard in US$ Million by End-use: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: United Kingdom Plasterboard Market in US$ Million by
End-use: 2009-2017
Table 84: Plasterboard Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Plasterboard Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Spanish Plasterboard Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: Plasterboard Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: Spanish Plasterboard Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-use: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Plasterboard Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-use for
2009-2017
Table 90: Spanish Plasterboard Market Share Analysis by
End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Plasterboard Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Plasterboard Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Russian Plasterboard Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Russian Plasterboard Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-use: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Plasterboard Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Plasterboard Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Plasterboard Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 98: Plasterboard Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Plasterboard Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Rest of Europe Plasterboard Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-use: 2018-2025
Table 101: Plasterboard Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Plasterboard Market Share Analysis by
End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Plasterboard Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 104: Plasterboard Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Plasterboard Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Plasterboard Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Plasterboard Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Plasterboard Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Plasterboard Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-use: 2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Plasterboard Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-use: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Plasterboard Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Plasterboard Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Plasterboard Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Australian Plasterboard Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Plasterboard Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Plasterboard Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-use: 2009-2017
Table 117: Plasterboard Market Share Distribution in Australia
by End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Plasterboard Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Indian Plasterboard Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Plasterboard Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 121: Indian Plasterboard Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-use: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Plasterboard Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-use for
2009-2017
Table 123: Indian Plasterboard Market Share Analysis by
End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Plasterboard Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Plasterboard Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 126: Plasterboard Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Plasterboard Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Plasterboard Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by End-use: 2009-2017
Table 129: Plasterboard Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Plasterboard: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Plasterboard Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plasterboard Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Plasterboard in US$ Million by End-use: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plasterboard Market in US$
Million by End-use: 2009-2017
Table 135: Plasterboard Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Plasterboard Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 137: Plasterboard Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Plasterboard Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Plasterboard Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Plasterboard Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Plasterboard Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Plasterboard in US$
Million by End-use: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Plasterboard Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by End-use: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Plasterboard Market Share Breakdown
by End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Plasterboard Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 146: Plasterboard Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Plasterboard Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Argentinean Plasterboard Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-use: 2018-2025
Table 149: Plasterboard Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Plasterboard Market Share Analysis by
End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 151: Plasterboard Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Plasterboard Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Plasterboard Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Plasterboard Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Million by End-use: 2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Plasterboard Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-use: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Plasterboard Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 157: Plasterboard Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Plasterboard Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 159: Mexican Plasterboard Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Plasterboard Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Plasterboard Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-use: 2009-2017
Table 162: Plasterboard Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Plasterboard Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Plasterboard Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Plasterboard Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Plasterboard Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-use: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Plasterboard Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 168: Plasterboard Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Plasterboard Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 170: Plasterboard Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Plasterboard Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Plasterboard Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: The Middle East Plasterboard Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: Plasterboard Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Plasterboard Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-use: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Plasterboard Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-use for 2009-2017
Table 177: The Middle East Plasterboard Market Share Analysis
by End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Plasterboard: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 179: Plasterboard Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Iranian Plasterboard Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Plasterboard in US$ Million by End-use: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Iranian Plasterboard Market in US$ Million by
End-use: 2009-2017
Table 183: Plasterboard Market Share Shift in Iran by End-use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Plasterboard Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 185: Plasterboard Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Plasterboard Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Israeli Plasterboard Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-use: 2018-2025
Table 188: Plasterboard Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Plasterboard Market Share Analysis by
End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Plasterboard Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Plasterboard Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Plasterboard Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Plasterboard in US$ Million
by End-use: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Plasterboard Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by End-use: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Plasterboard Market Share Breakdown by
End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Plasterboard Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Plasterboard Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 198: Plasterboard Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Plasterboard Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Plasterboard Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-use: 2009-2017
Table 201: Plasterboard Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Plasterboard Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Plasterboard Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Plasterboard Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Plasterboard Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Plasterboard Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-use: 2009-2017
Table 207: Plasterboard Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 208: African Plasterboard Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Plasterboard Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: African Plasterboard Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: African Plasterboard Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-use: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Plasterboard Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: Plasterboard Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AYHACO GYPSUM PRODUCTS MANUFACTURING
AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ
ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC.
ATISKAN GYPSUM PRODUCTS CO.INC.
BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIAL (GROUP)
BORAL
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN SA
ETEX
FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
GEORGIA-PACIFIC
GYPROCK
GYPSEMNA
GYPSUM MANAGEMENT AND SUPPLY
GYPTEC IBÉRICA
JASON PLASTERBOARD CO.LTD.
KNAUF GIPS KG
LAFARGEHOLCIM
MADA GYPSUM COMPANY
NATIONAL GYPSUM COMPANY
SINIAT
TAI SHAN GYPSUM
TANZANIA GYPSUM LIMITED
USG CORPORATION
YOSHINO GYPSUM
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799370/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.