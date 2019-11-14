Global Plastic Decking Industry

Plastic Decking market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3. 5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 10. 5%. HDPE, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.

2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.3 Billion by the year 2025, HDPE will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$139.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$113.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, HDPE will reach a market size of US$97.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$832.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc.; AZEK Building Products; Cardinal Building Products; CertainTeed Corporation; DuraLife Decking & Railing Systems; Green Bay Decking LLC; TAMKO Building Products, Inc.; Universal Forest Products, Inc.; UPM-Kymmene Corporation





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Plastic Decking Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Plastic Decking Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Plastic Decking Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Plastic Decking Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: HDPE (Resin) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: HDPE (Resin) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: HDPE (Resin) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: LDPE (Resin) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: LDPE (Resin) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: LDPE (Resin) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: PVC (Resin) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: PVC (Resin) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: PVC (Resin) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: PP (Resin) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: PP (Resin) Market Historic Review by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: PP (Resin) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Resins (Resin) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Resins (Resin) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Resins (Resin) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Capped Composite Decking (Composite Type) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Capped Composite Decking (Composite Type) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Capped Composite Decking (Composite Type) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 22: Uncapped Composite Decking (Composite Type) Market

Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Uncapped Composite Decking (Composite Type) Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Uncapped Composite Decking (Composite Type) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Repairs & Remodeling (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Repairs & Remodeling (Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Repairs & Remodeling (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: New Decks (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: New Decks (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: New Decks (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Plastic Decking Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 31: Plastic Decking Market in the United States in US$

Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 32: Plastic Decking Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Plastic Decking Market Share Breakdown

by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Plastic Decking Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Composite Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Plastic Decking Market in the United States by

Composite Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Plastic Decking Market Share Breakdown

by Composite Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Plastic Decking Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Plastic Decking Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: United States Plastic Decking Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Plastic Decking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 41: Plastic Decking Market in Canada: Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Resin for the period 2009-2017

Table 42: Canadian Plastic Decking Market Shares in Percentages

by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Canadian Plastic Decking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Composite Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Canadian Plastic Decking Historic Market Review by

Composite Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 45: Plastic Decking Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Composite Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Canadian Plastic Decking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Canadian Plastic Decking Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 48: Plastic Decking Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Plastic Decking Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 50: Plastic Decking Demand Patterns in Japan in US$

Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 51: Japanese Plastic Decking Market Share in Percentages

by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Japanese Market for Plastic Decking: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Composite Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Plastic Decking Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Composite Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: Japanese Plastic Decking Market Share Analysis by

Composite Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Japanese Market for Plastic Decking: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 56: Plastic Decking Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Japanese Plastic Decking Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 58: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plastic

Decking Market in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 59: Plastic Decking Historic Demand Scenario in China in

US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 60: Chinese Plastic Decking Market Share Breakdown by

Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Chinese Plastic Decking Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Composite Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Plastic Decking Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Composite Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese Plastic Decking Market by Composite Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: Chinese Plastic Decking Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Plastic Decking Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Plastic Decking Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Plastic Decking Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 67: European Plastic Decking Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 68: Plastic Decking Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 69: European Plastic Decking Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Plastic Decking Demand Potential in Europe in US$

Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 71: European Plastic Decking Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 72: Plastic Decking Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales

by Resin for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: European Plastic Decking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Composite Type: 2018-2025

Table 74: Plastic Decking Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Composite Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: European Plastic Decking Market Share Breakdown by

Composite Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: European Plastic Decking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 77: Plastic Decking Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: European Plastic Decking Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 79: Plastic Decking Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 80: French Plastic Decking Market: Historic Review in US$

Million by Resin for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: French Plastic Decking Market Share Shift by Resin:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Plastic Decking Market in France by Composite Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 83: French Plastic Decking Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Composite Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: French Plastic Decking Market Share Analysis by

Composite Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Plastic Decking Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: French Plastic Decking Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 87: French Plastic Decking Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 88: German Plastic Decking Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 89: Plastic Decking Market in Germany: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: German Plastic Decking Market Share Distribution by

Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Plastic Decking Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Composite Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: German Plastic Decking Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Composite Type: 2009-2017

Table 93: German Plastic Decking Market Share Breakdown by

Composite Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Plastic Decking Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 95: German Plastic Decking Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 96: German Plastic Decking Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 97: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plastic

Decking Market in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 98: Plastic Decking Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in

US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 99: Italian Plastic Decking Market Share Breakdown by

Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Italian Plastic Decking Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Composite Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Plastic Decking Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Composite Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: Italian Plastic Decking Market by Composite Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 103: Italian Plastic Decking Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Plastic Decking Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Italian Plastic Decking Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: United Kingdom Plastic Decking Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 107: Plastic Decking Demand Patterns in the United

Kingdom in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 108: United Kingdom Plastic Decking Market Share in

Percentages by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Plastic Decking: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Composite

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Plastic Decking Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Composite Type for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: United Kingdom Plastic Decking Market Share Analysis

by Composite Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Plastic Decking: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Plastic Decking Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 114: United Kingdom Plastic Decking Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 115: Spanish Plastic Decking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 116: Plastic Decking Market in Spain: Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Resin for the period 2009-2017

Table 117: Spanish Plastic Decking Market Shares in Percentages

by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Spanish Plastic Decking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Composite Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Spanish Plastic Decking Historic Market Review by

Composite Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 120: Plastic Decking Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Composite Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Spanish Plastic Decking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Spanish Plastic Decking Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 123: Plastic Decking Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 124: Plastic Decking Market in Russia in US$ Million by

Resin: 2018-2025

Table 125: Plastic Decking Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 126: Russian Plastic Decking Market Share Breakdown by

Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Russian Plastic Decking Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Composite Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Plastic Decking Market in Russia by Composite Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 129: Russian Plastic Decking Market Share Breakdown by

Composite Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Russian Plastic Decking Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Plastic Decking Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 132: Russian Plastic Decking Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 133: Plastic Decking Demand Potential in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 134: Rest of Europe Plastic Decking Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 135: Plastic Decking Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown

of Sales by Resin for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 136: Rest of Europe Plastic Decking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Composite Type: 2018-2025

Table 137: Plastic Decking Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Composite Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Europe Plastic Decking Market Share

Breakdown by Composite Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of Europe Plastic Decking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 140: Plastic Decking Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Europe Plastic Decking Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 142: Asia-Pacific Plastic Decking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 143: Plastic Decking Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 144: Asia-Pacific Plastic Decking Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Plastic Decking Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 146: Asia-Pacific Plastic Decking Market: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Resin for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Plastic Decking Market Share Shift by

Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Plastic Decking Market in Asia-Pacific by Composite

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Plastic Decking Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Composite Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Plastic Decking Market Share Analysis

by Composite Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Plastic Decking Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Plastic Decking Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Plastic Decking Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 154: Australian Plastic Decking Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 155: Plastic Decking Market in Australia: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for the Period 2009-2017

Table 156: Australian Plastic Decking Market Share Distribution

by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Plastic Decking Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Composite Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Australian Plastic Decking Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Composite Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Australian Plastic Decking Market Share Breakdown by

Composite Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Plastic Decking Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Australian Plastic Decking Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 162: Australian Plastic Decking Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 163: Indian Plastic Decking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 164: Plastic Decking Market in India: Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Resin for the period 2009-2017

Table 165: Indian Plastic Decking Market Shares in Percentages

by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Indian Plastic Decking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Composite Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Indian Plastic Decking Historic Market Review by

Composite Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: Plastic Decking Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Composite Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: Indian Plastic Decking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Indian Plastic Decking Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Plastic Decking Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 172: Plastic Decking Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 173: South Korean Plastic Decking Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 174: Plastic Decking Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Plastic Decking Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Composite Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: South Korean Plastic Decking Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Composite Type: 2009-2017

Table 177: Plastic Decking Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Composite Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Plastic Decking Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 179: South Korean Plastic Decking Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 180: Plastic Decking Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plastic Decking Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 182: Plastic Decking Demand Patterns in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plastic Decking Market Share in

Percentages by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Plastic Decking:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Composite Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Plastic Decking Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Composite Type for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plastic Decking Market Share

Analysis by Composite Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Plastic Decking:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: Plastic Decking Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plastic Decking Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 190: Latin American Plastic Decking Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 191: Plastic Decking Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Latin American Plastic Decking Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Plastic Decking Market in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 194: Plastic Decking Historic Demand Scenario in Latin

America in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 195: Latin American Plastic Decking Market Share

Breakdown by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Latin American Plastic Decking Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Composite Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 197: Plastic Decking Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Composite Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Latin American Plastic Decking Market by Composite

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Latin American Plastic Decking Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Plastic Decking Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 201: Latin American Plastic Decking Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 202: Plastic Decking Demand Potential in Argentina in US$

Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 203: Argentinean Plastic Decking Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 204: Plastic Decking Market in Argentina: Breakdown of

Sales by Resin for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 205: Argentinean Plastic Decking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Composite Type: 2018-2025

Table 206: Plastic Decking Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Composite Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 207: Argentinean Plastic Decking Market Share Breakdown

by Composite Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Argentinean Plastic Decking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 209: Plastic Decking Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 210: Argentinean Plastic Decking Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 211: Plastic Decking Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 212: Brazilian Plastic Decking Market: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Resin for the Period 2009-2017

Table 213: Brazilian Plastic Decking Market Share Shift by

Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Plastic Decking Market in Brazil by Composite Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 215: Brazilian Plastic Decking Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Composite Type: 2009-2017

Table 216: Brazilian Plastic Decking Market Share Analysis by

Composite Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Plastic Decking Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 218: Brazilian Plastic Decking Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 219: Brazilian Plastic Decking Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 220: Mexican Plastic Decking Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 221: Plastic Decking Market in Mexico: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for the Period 2009-2017

Table 222: Mexican Plastic Decking Market Share Distribution by

Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: Plastic Decking Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Composite Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 224: Mexican Plastic Decking Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Composite Type: 2009-2017

Table 225: Mexican Plastic Decking Market Share Breakdown by

Composite Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Plastic Decking Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Mexican Plastic Decking Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 228: Mexican Plastic Decking Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 229: Plastic Decking Market in Rest of Latin America in

US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 230: Plastic Decking Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 231: Rest of Latin America Plastic Decking Market Share

Breakdown by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Rest of Latin America Plastic Decking Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Composite Type:

2018 to 2025

Table 233: Plastic Decking Market in Rest of Latin America by

Composite Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 234: Rest of Latin America Plastic Decking Market Share

Breakdown by Composite Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Rest of Latin America Plastic Decking Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 236: Plastic Decking Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 237: Rest of Latin America Plastic Decking Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 238: The Middle East Plastic Decking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 239: Plastic Decking Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 240: The Middle East Plastic Decking Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 241: The Middle East Plastic Decking Market in US$

Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 242: Plastic Decking Market in the Middle East: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for the period 2009-2017

Table 243: The Middle East Plastic Decking Market Shares in

Percentages by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 244: The Middle East Plastic Decking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Composite Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 245: The Middle East Plastic Decking Historic Market by

Composite Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 246: Plastic Decking Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Composite Type for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 247: The Middle East Plastic Decking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 248: The Middle East Plastic Decking Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 249: Plastic Decking Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

IRAN

Table 250: Iranian Plastic Decking Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 251: Plastic Decking Demand Patterns in Iran in US$

Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 252: Iranian Plastic Decking Market Share in Percentages

by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 253: Iranian Market for Plastic Decking: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Composite Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 254: Plastic Decking Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Composite Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 255: Iranian Plastic Decking Market Share Analysis by

Composite Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 256: Iranian Market for Plastic Decking: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 257: Plastic Decking Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 258: Iranian Plastic Decking Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 259: Plastic Decking Demand Potential in Israel in US$

Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 260: Israeli Plastic Decking Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 261: Plastic Decking Market in Israel: Breakdown of Sales

by Resin for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 262: Israeli Plastic Decking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Composite Type: 2018-2025

Table 263: Plastic Decking Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Composite Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 264: Israeli Plastic Decking Market Share Breakdown by

Composite Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 265: Israeli Plastic Decking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 266: Plastic Decking Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 267: Israeli Plastic Decking Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 268: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Plastic Decking Market in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 269: Plastic Decking Historic Demand Scenario in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 270: Saudi Arabian Plastic Decking Market Share Breakdown

by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 271: Saudi Arabian Plastic Decking Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Composite Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 272: Plastic Decking Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Composite Type: 2009-2017

Table 273: Saudi Arabian Plastic Decking Market by Composite

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 274: Saudi Arabian Plastic Decking Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 275: Plastic Decking Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 276: Saudi Arabian Plastic Decking Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 277: Plastic Decking Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Resin for the Period 2018-2025

Table 278: United Arab Emirates Plastic Decking Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 279: Plastic Decking Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 280: Plastic Decking Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Composite Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 281: United Arab Emirates Plastic Decking Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Composite Type: 2009-2017

Table 282: Plastic Decking Market Share Distribution in United



