Global Polyethylene Wax Industry

Polyethylene Wax market worldwide is projected to grow by US$342. 6 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4%. Polymerization, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4%.

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$794.8 Million by the year 2025, Polymerization will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$12.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$10 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Polymerization will reach a market size of US$43.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$96.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, BASF SE; Byk Additives & Instruments; Ceronas GmbH & Co. KG; Clariant AG; Coschem Co., Ltd.; Cosmic Petrochem Pvt. Ltd.; Deurex AG; Euroceras Sp. z o.o.; Honeywell International, Inc.; Innospec, Inc.; Lion Chemtech Co., Ltd.; Marcus Oil & Chemical; Michelman, Inc.; Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.; Paramelt BV; Qingdao Bouni Chemical Co., Ltd.; SCG Group Inc.; SQI Group; SYNERGY ADDITIVES; The Lubrizol Corporation; Trecora Resources; Westlake Chemical Corporation; WIWAX Sp. o.o.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Polyethylene Wax Market

Product Overview

Polyethylene Wax: An Overview

Global Competitor Market Shares

Polyethylene Wax Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Polyvinyl Chloride Processing: A Key Driver

Growing Demand for Polyethylene Wax from Packaging and Food

Industry

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

