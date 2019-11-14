Global Polypropylene Industry
Polypropylene market worldwide is projected to grow by US$33. 3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 3%. Homopolymer, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polypropylene Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799387/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$69.5 Billion by the year 2025, Homopolymer will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.2 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$948.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Homopolymer will reach a market size of US$3.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$9.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, BASF SE; Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL); Braskem SA; China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC); E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company; Eastman Chemical Company; Exxon Mobil Corporation; Formosa Plastics Group; Haldia Petrochemicals Limited; HPcl- Mittal Energy Ltd.; Ineos Group AG; LG Chem; Lotte Chemical UK Ltd.; LyondellBasell Industries NV; Reliance Industries Ltd.; SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation); SACO AEI Polymers; Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.; Total SA; Trinseo LLC; Westlake Chemical Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799387/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Polypropylene Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Polypropylene Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Polypropylene Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Polypropylene Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Homopolymer (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Homopolymer (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Homopolymer (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Copolymer (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Copolymer (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Copolymer (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Injection Molding (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 11: Injection Molding (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Injection Molding (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Fiber & Raffia (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Fiber & Raffia (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Fiber & Raffia (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Film & Sheet (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Film & Sheet (Application) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Film & Sheet (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Blow Molding (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Blow Molding (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Blow Molding (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Packaging (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Packaging (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Packaging (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Automotive (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Building & Construction (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 29: Building & Construction (End-Use) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Building & Construction (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Medical (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Medical (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Medical (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Polypropylene Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 37: United States Polypropylene Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Polypropylene Market in the United States by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: United States Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: United States Polypropylene Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Polypropylene Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 42: Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: United States Polypropylene Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Polypropylene Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 46: Canadian Polypropylene Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Canadian Polypropylene Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 48: Polypropylene Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Canadian Polypropylene Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Polypropylene Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 51: Canadian Polypropylene Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Canadian Polypropylene Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Polypropylene Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 54: Canadian Polypropylene Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 55: Japanese Market for Polypropylene: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: Polypropylene Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Japanese Polypropylene Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polypropylene in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Japanese Polypropylene Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: Polypropylene Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polypropylene in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Japanese Polypropylene Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 63: Polypropylene Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 64: Chinese Polypropylene Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Polypropylene Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Polypropylene Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Chinese Demand for Polypropylene in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Polypropylene Market Review in China in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Chinese Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Chinese Demand for Polypropylene in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Polypropylene Market Review in China in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Chinese Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Polypropylene Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 73: European Polypropylene Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 74: Polypropylene Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: European Polypropylene Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: European Polypropylene Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 77: Polypropylene Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: European Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: European Polypropylene Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 80: Polypropylene Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 81: European Polypropylene Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: European Polypropylene Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 83: Polypropylene Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: European Polypropylene Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 85: Polypropylene Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: French Polypropylene Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: French Polypropylene Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Polypropylene Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 89: French Polypropylene Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: French Polypropylene Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: Polypropylene Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 92: French Polypropylene Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 93: French Polypropylene Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 94: Polypropylene Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 95: German Polypropylene Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 96: German Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Polypropylene Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 98: German Polypropylene Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 99: Polypropylene Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Polypropylene Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 101: German Polypropylene Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 102: Polypropylene Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 103: Italian Polypropylene Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Polypropylene Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian Polypropylene Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 106: Italian Demand for Polypropylene in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Polypropylene Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Italian Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Italian Demand for Polypropylene in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Polypropylene Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 111: Italian Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Polypropylene: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Polypropylene Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 114: United Kingdom Polypropylene Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polypropylene in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: United Kingdom Polypropylene Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: Polypropylene Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polypropylene in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: United Kingdom Polypropylene Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 120: Polypropylene Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 121: Spanish Polypropylene Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Spanish Polypropylene Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 123: Polypropylene Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 124: Spanish Polypropylene Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Polypropylene Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 126: Spanish Polypropylene Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Spanish Polypropylene Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Polypropylene Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 129: Spanish Polypropylene Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 130: Russian Polypropylene Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Polypropylene Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 132: Russian Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Russian Polypropylene Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Polypropylene Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 135: Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Russian Polypropylene Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Polypropylene Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 138: Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 139: Rest of Europe Polypropylene Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 140: Polypropylene Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of Europe Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Rest of Europe Polypropylene Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 143: Polypropylene Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Rest of Europe Polypropylene Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Rest of Europe Polypropylene Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 146: Polypropylene Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Rest of Europe Polypropylene Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 148: Asia-Pacific Polypropylene Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 149: Polypropylene Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Polypropylene Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Polypropylene Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Polypropylene Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Polypropylene Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Polypropylene Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Polypropylene Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Polypropylene Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 157: Polypropylene Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Polypropylene Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Polypropylene Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 160: Polypropylene Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Australian Polypropylene Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 162: Australian Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Polypropylene Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Australian Polypropylene Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 165: Polypropylene Market Share Distribution in Australia
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Polypropylene Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Australian Polypropylene Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 168: Polypropylene Market Share Distribution in Australia
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 169: Indian Polypropylene Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Indian Polypropylene Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: Polypropylene Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: Indian Polypropylene Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Polypropylene Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 174: Indian Polypropylene Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Indian Polypropylene Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Polypropylene Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 177: Indian Polypropylene Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 178: Polypropylene Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 179: South Korean Polypropylene Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 180: Polypropylene Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Polypropylene Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: South Korean Polypropylene Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 183: Polypropylene Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Polypropylene Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 185: South Korean Polypropylene Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 186: Polypropylene Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Polypropylene:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Polypropylene Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polypropylene Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Polypropylene in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polypropylene Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 192: Polypropylene Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Polypropylene in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polypropylene Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 195: Polypropylene Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 196: Latin American Polypropylene Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 197: Polypropylene Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2009-2017
Table 198: Latin American Polypropylene Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 199: Latin American Polypropylene Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Polypropylene Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 201: Latin American Polypropylene Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 202: Latin American Demand for Polypropylene in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Polypropylene Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 204: Latin American Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Latin American Demand for Polypropylene in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Polypropylene Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 207: Latin American Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 208: Argentinean Polypropylene Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 209: Polypropylene Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 210: Argentinean Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Argentinean Polypropylene Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 212: Polypropylene Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 213: Argentinean Polypropylene Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Argentinean Polypropylene Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 215: Polypropylene Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 216: Argentinean Polypropylene Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 217: Polypropylene Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 218: Brazilian Polypropylene Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 219: Brazilian Polypropylene Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: Polypropylene Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 221: Brazilian Polypropylene Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 222: Brazilian Polypropylene Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 223: Polypropylene Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 224: Brazilian Polypropylene Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 225: Brazilian Polypropylene Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 226: Polypropylene Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 227: Mexican Polypropylene Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 228: Mexican Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 229: Polypropylene Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 230: Mexican Polypropylene Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 231: Polypropylene Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 232: Polypropylene Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 233: Mexican Polypropylene Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 234: Polypropylene Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 235: Rest of Latin America Polypropylene Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 236: Polypropylene Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 237: Rest of Latin America Polypropylene Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 238: Rest of Latin America Polypropylene Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 239: Polypropylene Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 240: Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 241: Rest of Latin America Polypropylene Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 242: Polypropylene Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 243: Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 244: The Middle East Polypropylene Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 245: Polypropylene Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 246: The Middle East Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 247: The Middle East Polypropylene Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 248: The Middle East Polypropylene Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 249: Polypropylene Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 250: The Middle East Polypropylene Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 251: Polypropylene Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 252: The Middle East Polypropylene Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 253: The Middle East Polypropylene Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 254: Polypropylene Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 255: The Middle East Polypropylene Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 256: Iranian Market for Polypropylene: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 257: Polypropylene Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 258: Iranian Polypropylene Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 259: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polypropylene in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 260: Iranian Polypropylene Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 261: Polypropylene Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 262: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polypropylene in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 263: Iranian Polypropylene Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 264: Polypropylene Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 265: Israeli Polypropylene Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 266: Polypropylene Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 267: Israeli Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 268: Israeli Polypropylene Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 269: Polypropylene Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 270: Israeli Polypropylene Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 271: Israeli Polypropylene Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 272: Polypropylene Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 273: Israeli Polypropylene Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 274: Saudi Arabian Polypropylene Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 275: Polypropylene Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 276: Saudi Arabian Polypropylene Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 277: Saudi Arabian Demand for Polypropylene in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 278: Polypropylene Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 279: Saudi Arabian Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 280: Saudi Arabian Demand for Polypropylene in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 281: Polypropylene Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 282: Saudi Arabian Polypropylene Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 283: Polypropylene Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 284: United Arab Emirates Polypropylene Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 285: Polypropylene Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 286: Polypropylene Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 287: United Arab Emirates Polypropylene Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 288: Polypropylene Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 289: Polypropylene Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799387/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.