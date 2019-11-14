Global Postal Automation System Industry
Postal Automation System market worldwide is projected to grow by US$363. 4 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 9%. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Postal Automation System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799394/?utm_source=GNW
6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$568.5 Million by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$17.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$16.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$45.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$63.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Bastian Solutions; Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG; Bowe Systec GmbH; Dematic; EuroSort Systems BV; Falcon Autotech Pvt. Ltd.; Fives Group; Fluence Automation, LLC; GBI Intralogistics Solutions; Id Mail Systems, Inc.; Intelligrated, Inc.; Interroll Holding AG; Leonardo SpA; Lockheed Martin Corporation; National Presort (Npi); NEC Corporation; OCM SpA; Opex Corporation; Parascript LLC; Pitney Bowes, Inc.; PLANET intelligent systems GmbH; Siemens AG; Solystic SAS; Toshiba Corporation; Vanderlande Industries BV
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799394/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Postal Automation System Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Postal Automation System Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Postal Automation System Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Postal Automation System Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Government Postal (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Government Postal (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Government Postal (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Courier, Express, & Parcel (Application) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 8: Courier, Express, & Parcel (Application) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Courier, Express, & Parcel (Application) Distribution
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Hardware (Component) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Hardware (Component) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Hardware (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Software (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Software (Component) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Software (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Services (Component) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Services (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Services (Component) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Parcel Sorters (Technology) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Parcel Sorters (Technology) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Parcel Sorters (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Flat Sorters (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Flat Sorters (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Flat Sorters (Technology) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Letter Sorters (Technology) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Letter Sorters (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Letter Sorters (Technology) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Culler Facer Cancellers (Technology) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Culler Facer Cancellers (Technology) Global Historic
Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Culler Facer Cancellers (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 31: Mixed Mail Sorters (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Mixed Mail Sorters (Technology) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 33: Mixed Mail Sorters (Technology) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 34: Other Technologies (Technology) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Other Technologies (Technology) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 36: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Postal Automation System Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Table 37: United States Postal Automation System Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Postal Automation System Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 39: Postal Automation System Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: United States Postal Automation System Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 41: Postal Automation System Market in the United States
by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 42: United States Postal Automation System Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Postal Automation System Market in US$ Thousand in
the United States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 44: United States Postal Automation System Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 45: United States Postal Automation System Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 46: Canadian Postal Automation System Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Postal Automation System Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 48: Canadian Postal Automation System Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Canadian Postal Automation System Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Canadian Postal Automation System Historic Market
Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 51: Postal Automation System Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Postal Automation System Market Analysis in Canada in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 53: Postal Automation System Market in Canada: Historic
Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Canadian Postal Automation System Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Postal
Automation System in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Japanese Postal Automation System Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 57: Postal Automation System Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Japanese Market for Postal Automation System: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Postal Automation System Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: Japanese Postal Automation System Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Postal
Automation System Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 62: Postal Automation System Market in Japan in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 63: Japanese Postal Automation System Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 64: Chinese Demand for Postal Automation System in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Postal Automation System Market Review in China in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Postal Automation System Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Chinese Postal Automation System Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Postal Automation System Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 69: Chinese Postal Automation System Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Postal Automation System Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 71: Chinese Postal Automation System Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 72: Postal Automation System Market in China: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Postal Automation System Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 73: European Postal Automation System Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 74: Postal Automation System Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 75: European Postal Automation System Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: European Postal Automation System Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 77: Postal Automation System Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: European Postal Automation System Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: European Postal Automation System Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025
Table 80: Postal Automation System Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 81: European Postal Automation System Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: European Postal Automation System Market Assessment
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 83: European Postal Automation System Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 84: Postal Automation System Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
FRANCE
Table 85: Postal Automation System Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 86: French Postal Automation System Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: French Postal Automation System Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 88: Postal Automation System Market in France by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 89: French Postal Automation System Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 90: French Postal Automation System Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: French Postal Automation System Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 92: French Postal Automation System Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 93: French Postal Automation System Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 94: Postal Automation System Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: German Postal Automation System Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 96: Postal Automation System Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Postal Automation System Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: German Postal Automation System Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 99: German Postal Automation System Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: German Postal Automation System Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 101: Postal Automation System Market in Germany: A
Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 102: German Postal Automation System Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 103: Italian Demand for Postal Automation System in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Postal Automation System Market Review in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian Postal Automation System Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Italian Postal Automation System Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Postal Automation System Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 108: Italian Postal Automation System Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 109: Postal Automation System Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 110: Italian Postal Automation System Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 111: Postal Automation System Market in Italy: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Postal Automation System in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 113: United Kingdom Postal Automation System Market in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Postal Automation System Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Postal Automation System:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Postal Automation System Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 117: United Kingdom Postal Automation System Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Postal
Automation System Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 119: Postal Automation System Market in the United
Kingdom in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 120: United Kingdom Postal Automation System Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 121: Rest of Europe Postal Automation System Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 122: Postal Automation System Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 123: Rest of Europe Postal Automation System Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Rest of Europe Postal Automation System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025
Table 125: Postal Automation System Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Europe Postal Automation System Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Rest of Europe Postal Automation System Market
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 128: Rest of Europe Postal Automation System Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 129: Postal Automation System Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Postal Automation System Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018-2025
Table 131: Asia-Pacific Postal Automation System Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 132: Asia-Pacific Postal Automation System Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 133: Postal Automation System Market in Asia-Pacific by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Asia-Pacific Postal Automation System Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 135: Asia-Pacific Postal Automation System Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Asia-Pacific Postal Automation System Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 137: Asia-Pacific Postal Automation System Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 138: Asia-Pacific Postal Automation System Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 139: Rest of World Postal Automation System Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 140: Postal Automation System Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of World Postal Automation System Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Rest of World Postal Automation System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 143: Rest of World Postal Automation System Historic
Market Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 144: Postal Automation System Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 145: Postal Automation System Market Analysis in Rest of
World in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 146: Postal Automation System Market in Rest of World:
Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period
2009-2017
Table 147: Rest of World Postal Automation System Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BASTIAN SOLUTIONS
BEUMER GROUP GMBH & CO. KG
BOWE SYSTEC GMBH
DEMATIC
EUROSORT SYSTEMS BV
FALCON AUTOTECH PVT.
FIVES GROUP
FLUENCE AUTOMATION
GBI INTRALOGISTICS SOLUTIONS
ID MAIL SYSTEMS
INTELLIGRATED
INTERROLL HOLDING AG
LEONARDO SPA
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
NEC CORPORATION
NATIONAL PRESORT (NPI)
OCM SPA
OPEX CORPORATION
PLANET INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS GMBH
PARASCRIPT, LLC.
PITNEY BOWES
SOLYSTIC SAS
SIEMENS AG
TOSHIBA CORPORATION
VANDERLANDE INDUSTRIES BV
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799394/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.