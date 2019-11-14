Global Power Amplifier Industry

Power Amplifier market worldwide is projected to grow by US$12. 7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7%. Audio Power Amplifier, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$13.2 Billion by the year 2025, Audio Power Amplifier will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$442 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$387.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Audio Power Amplifier will reach a market size of US$630.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Analog Devices, Inc.; Bonn Elektronik GmbH; Broadcom Ltd.; ETL Systems Ltd.; Infineon Technologies AG; MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MACOM); Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.; NXP Semiconductors NV; OPHIR RF; Peavey Electronics Corporation; Qorvo, Inc.; QSC, LLC; Qualcomm, Inc.; Renesas Electronics Corporation; Skyworks Solutions, Inc.; STMicroelectronics NV; Texas Instruments, Inc.; Toshiba Corporation; Yamaha Corporation





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Power Amplifier Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Power Amplifier Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Power Amplifier Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Power Amplifier Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Class A (Class) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Class A (Class) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Class A (Class) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Class B (Class) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Class B (Class) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Class B (Class) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Class C (Class) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Class C (Class) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Class C (Class) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Class D (Class) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Class D (Class) Market Worldwide Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Class D (Class) Market Percentage Share Distribution

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Classes (Class) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Classes (Class) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Classes (Class) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Audio Power Amplifier (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Audio Power Amplifier (Product Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Audio Power Amplifier (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 22: RF Power Amplifier (Product Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: RF Power Amplifier (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: RF Power Amplifier (Product Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Power Amplifier Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 25: United States Power Amplifier Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Class: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Power Amplifier Market in the United States by Class:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Power Amplifier Market Share Breakdown

by Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: United States Power Amplifier Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Power Amplifier Market in the United States by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Power Amplifier Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Power Amplifier Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Class: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Power Amplifier Historic Market Review by

Class in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 33: Power Amplifier Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Class for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 34: Canadian Power Amplifier Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Power Amplifier Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 36: Power Amplifier Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Power Amplifier: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Class for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Power Amplifier Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Class for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Power Amplifier Market Share Analysis by

Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Japanese Market for Power Amplifier: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Power Amplifier Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Power Amplifier Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Power Amplifier Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Power Amplifier Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Class: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Power Amplifier Market by Class: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Chinese Power Amplifier Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Power Amplifier Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Power Amplifier Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Power Amplifier Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 49: European Power Amplifier Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Power Amplifier Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: European Power Amplifier Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Power Amplifier Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Class: 2018-2025

Table 53: Power Amplifier Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Class: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Power Amplifier Market Share Breakdown by

Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Power Amplifier Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 56: Power Amplifier Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Power Amplifier Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 58: Power Amplifier Market in France by Class: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: French Power Amplifier Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Class: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Power Amplifier Market Share Analysis by

Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Power Amplifier Market in France by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: French Power Amplifier Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Power Amplifier Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 64: Power Amplifier Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Class for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Power Amplifier Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Class: 2009-2017

Table 66: German Power Amplifier Market Share Breakdown by

Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Power Amplifier Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Power Amplifier Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Power Amplifier Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 70: Italian Power Amplifier Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Power Amplifier Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Class: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Power Amplifier Market by Class: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Italian Power Amplifier Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Power Amplifier Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Power Amplifier Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Power Amplifier: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Class for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Power Amplifier Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Class for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Power Amplifier Market Share Analysis

by Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Power Amplifier: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Power Amplifier Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Power Amplifier Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Power Amplifier Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Class: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Spanish Power Amplifier Historic Market Review by

Class in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 84: Power Amplifier Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Class for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 85: Spanish Power Amplifier Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Spanish Power Amplifier Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 87: Power Amplifier Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Power Amplifier Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Class: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Power Amplifier Market in Russia by Class: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Russian Power Amplifier Market Share Breakdown by

Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Russian Power Amplifier Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Power Amplifier Market in Russia by Product Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian Power Amplifier Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Power Amplifier Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Class: 2018-2025

Table 95: Power Amplifier Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Class: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Power Amplifier Market Share Breakdown

by Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Rest of Europe Power Amplifier Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 98: Power Amplifier Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Power Amplifier Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Power Amplifier Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 101: Power Amplifier Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Power Amplifier Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Power Amplifier Market in Asia-Pacific by Class:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Power Amplifier Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Class: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Power Amplifier Market Share Analysis

by Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Power Amplifier Market in Asia-Pacific by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Power Amplifier Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Power Amplifier Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Power Amplifier Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Class for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Power Amplifier Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Class: 2009-2017

Table 111: Australian Power Amplifier Market Share Breakdown by

Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Power Amplifier Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Power Amplifier Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: Australian Power Amplifier Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 115: Indian Power Amplifier Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Class: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Indian Power Amplifier Historic Market Review by

Class in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 117: Power Amplifier Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Class for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 118: Indian Power Amplifier Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Indian Power Amplifier Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 120: Power Amplifier Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Power Amplifier Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Class for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Power Amplifier Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Class: 2009-2017

Table 123: Power Amplifier Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Power Amplifier Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Power Amplifier Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 126: Power Amplifier Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Power Amplifier:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Class

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Power Amplifier Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Class for the Period

2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Amplifier Market Share

Analysis by Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Power Amplifier:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Power Amplifier Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Amplifier Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Power Amplifier Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 134: Power Amplifier Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Power Amplifier Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Power Amplifier Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Power Amplifier Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Class: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Power Amplifier Market by Class:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Power Amplifier Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 140: Power Amplifier Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Power Amplifier Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Power Amplifier Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Class: 2018-2025

Table 143: Power Amplifier Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Class: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Power Amplifier Market Share Breakdown

by Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Argentinean Power Amplifier Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 146: Power Amplifier Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Power Amplifier Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 148: Power Amplifier Market in Brazil by Class: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Power Amplifier Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Class: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Power Amplifier Market Share Analysis by

Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Power Amplifier Market in Brazil by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Power Amplifier Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Power Amplifier Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 154: Power Amplifier Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Class for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Power Amplifier Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Class: 2009-2017

Table 156: Mexican Power Amplifier Market Share Breakdown by

Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Power Amplifier Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Power Amplifier Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Mexican Power Amplifier Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Power Amplifier Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Class: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Power Amplifier Market in Rest of Latin America by

Class: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Power Amplifier Market Share

Breakdown by Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Power Amplifier Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 164: Power Amplifier Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Power Amplifier Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Power Amplifier Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 167: Power Amplifier Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Power Amplifier Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Power Amplifier Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Class: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: The Middle East Power Amplifier Historic Market by

Class in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Power Amplifier Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Class for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Power Amplifier Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: The Middle East Power Amplifier Historic Market by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: Power Amplifier Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Power Amplifier: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Class for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 176: Power Amplifier Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Class for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Iranian Power Amplifier Market Share Analysis by

Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Iranian Market for Power Amplifier: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: Power Amplifier Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 180: Iranian Power Amplifier Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Power Amplifier Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Class: 2018-2025

Table 182: Power Amplifier Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Class: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Power Amplifier Market Share Breakdown by

Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Israeli Power Amplifier Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 185: Power Amplifier Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Power Amplifier Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Power Amplifier Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: Power Amplifier Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Class: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Power Amplifier Market by Class:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Power Amplifier Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 191: Power Amplifier Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Power Amplifier Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Power Amplifier Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Power Amplifier Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Class: 2009-2017

Table 195: Power Amplifier Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Power Amplifier Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Power Amplifier Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Power Amplifier Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Power Amplifier Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Power Amplifier Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Class: 2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Middle East Power Amplifier Market Share

Breakdown by Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Power Amplifier Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Power Amplifier Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Power Amplifier Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 205: African Power Amplifier Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Class: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Power Amplifier Market in Africa by Class: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 207: African Power Amplifier Market Share Breakdown by

Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: African Power Amplifier Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Power Amplifier Market in Africa by Product Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: African Power Amplifier Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ANALOG DEVICES

BONN ELEKTRONIK GMBH

ETL SYSTEMS

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC. (MACOM)

MAXIM INTEGRATED

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV

OPHIR RF

PEAVEY ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

QSC

QORVO

QUALCOMM

RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

STMICROELECTRONICS NV

SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

YAMAHA CORPORATION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

