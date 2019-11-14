Pretivm Adds Two New Directors with Extensive Mining Experience

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE:PVG) (“Pretivm” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has appointed Richard O’Brien and Jeane Hull as independent directors of the Company. Mr. O’Brien will assume the role of Board Chair following the retirement of Robert Quartermain, Executive Chairman, on December 31, 2019.



Mr. O’Brien previously served as President and CEO of Newmont Mining Corporation and President and CEO of Boart Longyear Limited. During his career, Mr. O’Brien has also served as a CFO at Newmont as well as at several power and utility companies. Mr. O’Brien serves on the Boards of Xcel Energy Inc. and Vulcan Materials Company.

Ms. Hull previously held the positions of Chief Operating Officer for Rio Tinto plc at the Kennecott Utah Copper Mine and Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Officer of Peabody Energy Corporation. Ms. Hull is a Registered Professional Engineer and currently serves on the Boards of Epiroc AB, and Interfor Corporation.

“I am very pleased to welcome Richard and Jeane to the Board. They both bring extensive industry experience at this important juncture in the company’s evolution that will complement the skill sets of our directors,” said Robert Quartermain, Executive Chairman of Pretivm. “It has been a great personal privilege to have been involved with Pretivm from exploration through to its development as a profitable mid-tier gold producer. As incoming Chair, Richard brings a depth of understanding of the gold business that will be instrumental in helping the Board steward Pretivm to its next level of success for shareholders.”

About Pretivm

Pretivm is a low-cost intermediate gold producer with the high-grade underground Brucejack Mine in northern British Columbia.

For further information contact:

Joseph Ovsenek Troy Shultz President & CEO Manager, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Pretium Resources Inc.

Suite 2300, Four Bentall Centre, 1055 Dunsmuir Street

PO Box 49334 Vancouver, BC V7X 1L4

(604) 558-1784

invest@pretivm.com

(SEDAR filings: Pretium Resources Inc.)

