Active Biotech Interim report January – September 2019

Third quarter in brief



A new business plan for laquinimod and tasquinimod, based on the extensive preclinical and clinical data previously generated, is in progress

Data on laquinimod from the Phase 2 LEGATO-HD study in Huntington’s disease was presented at the International congress of Parkinson’s disease and movement disorders

Events after the end of the period

The first patient in the Phase 1b trial of naptumomab estafenatox in combination with durvalumab in solid tumors has been dosed

Preclinical data on naptumomab estafenatox was presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 34th Annual Meeting





Financial summary

MSEK Jul-Sep Jan-Sep Full-Year 2019 2018 2019 2018 2018 Net sales 0,9 4,7 7,5 15,2 20,1 Operating loss -9,3 -6,9 -21,1 -22,8 -29,8 Loss after tax -9,3 -8,7 -22,9 -28,0 -36,9 Earnings per share (SEK) -0,06 -0,06 -0,16 -0,21 -0,27 Cash and cash equivalents (at close of period) 69,9 36,0 25,6

For further information, please contact:

Helén Tuvesson, CEO

Tel: +46 (0)46 19 21 56







Hans Kolam, CFO

Active Biotech AB

(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)

Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund

Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 00



The report is also available at www.activebiotech.com .





Active Biotech is obligated to make public the information contained in this report pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was provided to the media, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, for publication on November 14, 2019 at 08.30 a.m. CET.

Attachment



