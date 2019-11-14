IMPERIAL CAPITAL'S 16TH ANNUAL SECURITY INVESTOR CONFERENCE December 10-11, 2019 At InterContinental New York Barclay
16th ANNUAL SECURITY INVESTOR CONFERENCE
OVERVIEW
Imperial Capital is pleased to announce the 16th Annual Security Investor Conference (SIC) on December 10-11, 2019 at the InterContinental New York Barclay. Imperial Capital's 16th Annual Security Investor Conference promises to be 2019's premier industry gathering connecting the leading security focused companies with an audience of key investors and business leaders. We expect to drive continued success by highlighting over 65 public and private companies to an audience of over 400 attendees. SIC provides investors access to senior management teams while they present their positioning and strategic growth plans to deliver the latest compelling security solutions across the Global Consumer, Enterprise and Government Markets.
KEYNOTE SPEAKER:
Aditya Krishnan, Head of Amazon Kinesis Video and Data Streams Amazon Web Services (AWS)
PRESENTERS (as of 11/14/19)
3SI Security Systems, Inc.
ACRE LLC
ADT Inc. (ADT)
AES Corporation
Affiliated Monitoring
AlertEnterprise Inc.
Alula
AnyVision
Arctic Wolf Networks
Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO)
Atlas Dynamics Ltd.
Authentix, Inc.
Avante Logixx Inc. (TSX.V: XX)
Avantguard
BioConnect
BIO-key International (BKYI)
Bradford Airport Logistics, Ltd.
Brink's Company (BCO)
Brinks Home SecurityT (SCTY)
Brivo
Carbyne
Cobwebs Technologies
Comcast's Xfinity Home (CMCSA)
Costar Technologies, Inc. (CSTI)
CyFIR LLC
Eagle Eye Networks, Inc.
eSENTIRE, Inc.
Essence Group
Evolv Technologies, Inc.
Eyewitness Surveillance
FE Moran Security Solutions, LLC
Feenics Inc.
FieldHub Inc.
FLIR Systems (FLIR)
Freeus, LLC
G4S plc (L:GFS)
Gunnebo (GUNN)
Identiv, Inc. (INVE)
Intelligo Group
Interface Security Systems
Ipsotek Ltd.
I-View Now
Medical Guardian, LLC
MiniMax Viking
Mission Critical Partners
NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC)
Netwatch Group
Newmark Security PLC (L: NWT)
Nok Nok Labs
Notion
Pelco, Inc.
Potter Electric Signal Company, LLC
Prosegur (PSG.MC)
Prosegur Cash SA (BME:CASH)
Rapid Response Monitoring Services, Inc.
RapidSOS
Razberi Technologies
RemoteLock, Inc.
Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI)
RPost
Salient Systems
ShotSpotter, Inc. (SSTI)
SureView Systems
UniKey Technologies Inc.
Universal Electronics (UEIC)
vArmour
Vivint, Inc.
VOTI Detection Inc. (CVE: VOTI)
VTI Security
WaveLynx Technologies Corporation
WiseKey (WIHN.S)
To register and for additional information on SIC, please visit
www.imperialcapital-sic.com
Download the Conference Book for last years’ 15th Annual 2018 Security Investor Conference here:
http://imperialcapital-sic.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/SIC-2018-Conference-Book-r15-for-website.pdf
