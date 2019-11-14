IMPERIAL CAPITAL'S 16TH ANNUAL SECURITY INVESTOR CONFERENCE December 10-11, 2019 At InterContinental New York Barclay

2019 Security Investor Conference www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

We are honored to be media sponsors of IMPERIAL CAPITAL'S 16TH ANNUAL 2019 SECURITY INVESTOR CONFERENCE which will take place on December 10-11, 2019 at the InterContinental New York Barclay” — Martin Eli, Publisher

16th ANNUAL SECURITY INVESTOR CONFERENCE

OVERVIEW

Imperial Capital is pleased to announce the 16th Annual Security Investor Conference (SIC) on December 10-11, 2019 at the InterContinental New York Barclay. Imperial Capital's 16th Annual Security Investor Conference promises to be 2019's premier industry gathering connecting the leading security focused companies with an audience of key investors and business leaders. We expect to drive continued success by highlighting over 65 public and private companies to an audience of over 400 attendees. SIC provides investors access to senior management teams while they present their positioning and strategic growth plans to deliver the latest compelling security solutions across the Global Consumer, Enterprise and Government Markets.

KEYNOTE SPEAKER:

Aditya Krishnan, Head of Amazon Kinesis Video and Data Streams Amazon Web Services (AWS)



PRESENTERS (as of 11/14/19)

3SI Security Systems, Inc.

ACRE LLC

ADT Inc. (ADT)

AES Corporation

Affiliated Monitoring

AlertEnterprise Inc.

Alula

AnyVision

Arctic Wolf Networks

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO)

Atlas Dynamics Ltd.

Authentix, Inc.

Avante Logixx Inc. (TSX.V: XX)

Avantguard

BioConnect

BIO-key International (BKYI)

Bradford Airport Logistics, Ltd.

Brink's Company (BCO)

Brinks Home SecurityT (SCTY)

Brivo

Carbyne

Cobwebs Technologies

Comcast's Xfinity Home (CMCSA)

Costar Technologies, Inc. (CSTI)

CyFIR LLC

Eagle Eye Networks, Inc.

eSENTIRE, Inc.

Essence Group

Evolv Technologies, Inc.

Eyewitness Surveillance

FE Moran Security Solutions, LLC

Feenics Inc.

FieldHub Inc.

FLIR Systems (FLIR)

Freeus, LLC

G4S plc (L:GFS)

Gunnebo (GUNN)

Identiv, Inc. (INVE)

Intelligo Group

Interface Security Systems

Ipsotek Ltd.

I-View Now

Medical Guardian, LLC

MiniMax Viking

Mission Critical Partners

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC)

Netwatch Group

Newmark Security PLC (L: NWT)

Nok Nok Labs

Notion

Pelco, Inc.

Potter Electric Signal Company, LLC

Prosegur (PSG.MC)

Prosegur Cash SA (BME:CASH)

Rapid Response Monitoring Services, Inc.

RapidSOS

Razberi Technologies

RemoteLock, Inc.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI)

RPost

Salient Systems

ShotSpotter, Inc. (SSTI)

SureView Systems

UniKey Technologies Inc.

Universal Electronics (UEIC)

vArmour

Vivint, Inc.

VOTI Detection Inc. (CVE: VOTI)

VTI Security

WaveLynx Technologies Corporation

WiseKey (WIHN.S)

To register and for additional information on SIC, please visit

www.imperialcapital-sic.com

Download the Conference Book for last years’ 15th Annual 2018 Security Investor Conference here:

http://imperialcapital-sic.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/SIC-2018-Conference-Book-r15-for-website.pdf

