Melissa Leigh Releases "Hello"
Melissa Leigh is country with a soulful edge who can move you with her words!
Her latest release "Hello" on the MC1 Nashville label is now impacting at Country Radio. It's already becoming a fan favorite.
Melissa Leigh was recently in studio with Rebecca Lynn Howard who was her vocal producer, sang harmony and did BGV's for her new upcoming EP. Melissa's new EP will be released early 2020.
Melissa has been heavily active in the Nashville songwriters scene at many songwriter's rounds and venues. She will be one of the many artists from the Country Music Highway 23 that will be featured in Season 3 starting on Monday, December 2nd on the CMH 23, Country Music Highway on The TCN Network. The TCN Network is broadcast on the Dish Network, Sling, Dish Anywhere, Roku and many 4K Broadcast Cities including New York NY, Chicago, IL, Boston, MA, Washington D.C. and many other cities across the country. More info can be found at www.tcncountry.net
About Melissa Leigh:
Melissa Leigh has a passion for writing and a love for singing. From the Appalachia Mountains of Eastern Kentucky, she grew up off the Country Music Highway 23 where music is deep rooted. She has performed at Puckett’s of Leiper’s Fork, Belcourt Taps, the Commodore, the Stillery, the Valentine and recently the Millennium Maxwell House, where she shares her originals.
She co-writes with many songwriters around Nashville and all over the country. Several of her songs were recently critiqued by Bob Leone, founder of Lady Gaga and Lana Del Ray. He wrote that "These are all very well-written songs. ...I like the productions. They all sound great -- radio-quality. And your vocals are perfect. You were born to be a country music singer."
For more information visit Facebook, YouTube & Instagram
Available on Play MPE
Melissa Leigh
Title: "Hello"
Artist: Melissa Leigh
TRT: 2:59
Intro: 16 seconds
Tempo: Medium
Genre: (Crossover): Country Pop, Pop Rock, Southern Rock
Songwriter/PRO:Melissa Leigh/ASCAP
Publisher: TAS4K Music Enterprises
Producer: Mike Mariucci, Mariucci Productions
Mixing & Mastering: Vaughn Lofstead/Smoke House Productions
Contact Information: Melissa Leigh 810-441-0354 or Anita Stanley Cox 304-533-3739
MC1 Nashville is a music label working in the Country, Christian, Bluegrass and Americana Music genres.
We offer Studio Recordings, Production, Radio Promotions to Music Row, Media Base/Airplay, Inspirational Country, Bluegrass, American/Roots and other radio markets. We also facilitate Video Productions, Promotions, Publicity, Showcases, Concerts, and other events. We are a team of seasoned professionals that are honest and working to take our clients' music career to the next level.
Rhonda Thompson
Music Star Nashville Press
+1 615-265-8179
email us here
Melissa Leigh - "Hello"
