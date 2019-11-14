Melissa Leigh Releases "Hello"

Melissa Leigh Melissa Leigh MC1 Nashville

GOODLETTSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate Release:Melissa Leigh is country with a soulful edge who can move you with her words!﻿Her latest release "Hello" on the MC1 Nashville label is now impacting at Country Radio. It's already becoming a fan favorite.Melissa Leigh was recently in studio with Rebecca Lynn Howard who was her vocal producer, sang harmony and did BGV's for her new upcoming EP. Melissa's new EP will be released early 2020.Melissa has been heavily active in the Nashville songwriters scene at many songwriter's rounds and venues. She will be one of the many artists from the Country Music Highway 23 that will be featured in Season 3 starting on Monday, December 2nd on the CMH 23, Country Music Highway on The TCN Network. The TCN Network is broadcast on the Dish Network, Sling, Dish Anywhere, Roku and many 4K Broadcast Cities including New York NY, Chicago, IL, Boston, MA, Washington D.C. and many other cities across the country. More info can be found at www.tcncountry.net About Melissa Leigh:Melissa Leigh has a passion for writing and a love for singing. From the Appalachia Mountains of Eastern Kentucky, she grew up off the Country Music Highway 23 where music is deep rooted. She has performed at Puckett’s of Leiper’s Fork, Belcourt Taps, the Commodore, the Stillery, the Valentine and recently the Millennium Maxwell House, where she shares her originals.She co-writes with many songwriters around Nashville and all over the country. Several of her songs were recently critiqued by Bob Leone, founder of Lady Gaga and Lana Del Ray. He wrote that "These are all very well-written songs. ...I like the productions. They all sound great -- radio-quality. And your vocals are perfect. You were born to be a country music singer."For more information visit Facebook , YouTube & Instagram Available on Play MPEMelissa LeighTitle: "Hello"Artist: Melissa LeighTRT: 2:59Intro: 16 secondsTempo: MediumGenre: (Crossover): Country Pop, Pop Rock, Southern RockSongwriter/PRO:Melissa Leigh/ASCAPPublisher: TAS4K Music EnterprisesProducer: Mike Mariucci, Mariucci ProductionsMixing & Mastering: Vaughn Lofstead/Smoke House ProductionsContact Information: Melissa Leigh 810-441-0354 or Anita Stanley Cox 304-533-3739MC1 Nashville is a music label working in the Country, Christian, Bluegrass and Americana Music genres.We offer Studio Recordings, Production, Radio Promotions to Music Row, Media Base/Airplay, Inspirational Country, Bluegrass, American/Roots and other radio markets. We also facilitate Video Productions, Promotions, Publicity, Showcases, Concerts, and other events. We are a team of seasoned professionals that are honest and working to take our clients' music career to the next level.

Melissa Leigh - "Hello"



