New Technology Wins the Melbourne Cup

equinITy Technology Behind 5 Group Wins at Flemington

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- equinITy Technology, creators of a horse welfare and monitoring system, was used by top trainers to bring some of the headline making horses into the top spot in Flemington – including the one that “stopped the nation”.

Over the four days of the Carnival, trainers who have adopted the equinITy technology brought home six winners (including three Group 1’s, one Group 2, and one Group 3), – six second and five third place getters.

The technology, developed in response to trainers’ desires to closely assess and monitor their horse’s welfare and fitness levels, marks a shift in horse racing as technological advancements enter the field.

Flemington-based trainer, Danny O’Brien with four wins, three seconds and one third over the four days, but significantly, who took wins with Vow and Declare in the Melbourne Cup and Miami Bound in The Oaks confirmed that he has been using the technology at his stables.

“We’ve been using equinITy for over four years and it gives us additional information on the horses health and fitness that would otherwise be impossible to get. The quick analysis of ongoing data has enabled us to make some good calls in the past and gives us an edge against our competitors. It also puts the horse’s welfare at the forefront and that’s important” O’Brien said.

The technology which measures heart rate, recovery times, distance, split times, strides per furlong, stride length, speed, location and altitude, is able to stream to any device in real time, making it easy for trainers anywhere in the world to monitor the performance of their horses. Called out as additional eyes and ears for horse welfare, equinITy Technology is proving it is enabling its customers to gain a competitive advantage.

Keith Hanson, CEO and co-founder of equinITy Technology commented, “It’s great to see equinITy Technology working seamlessly with trainers to bring them strides ahead of their competitors. Horse Racing is still relatively new to the technology boom, however, not only can equinITy help you understand your horses, it can be the horses voice and signal vital changes that aren’t favourable to the race or the horses wellbeing.”

He continued, “Australia is really leading the charge with this new technology and we are excited to see how trainers can expand on their wins on home turf and overseas.”

equinITy Technology is a non-invasive and cost-effective system available to trainers currently. The real time views also make it ideal for owners and vets to regularly enjoy more of an understanding about how the horse is performing.

About equinITy Technology

equinITy Technology is a leading-edge web-based horse welfare, training and yard management tool. GPS, Stride and Heart Rate Monitoring technologies, integrated into a lightweight girth sleeve developed ‘in the yard’ in response to trainers’ desire to assess and monitor their horse’s welfare and fitness.

Regardless of grade, surface or discipline, having accurate and meaningful data to back up the trainer's observations and expertise gives you and your horse the edge, ensuring it is in peak physical condition come race day and in good health throughout its training programme.

https://equinitytechnology.com/

For media information contact:

